Blackrock's goalscoring prowess too much for Killeagh in HL Div 1

Killeagh 0-24 Blackrock 4-19

BLACKROCK defeated Killeagh in the penultimate round of Division 1 HL fixtures on Monday evening, securing their place in the league final.

Killeagh’s blistering start to the game saw them put five between the posts in five minutes, and they led by three. The hosts almost scored a goal through Cathal Fitzgibbon, but Gavin Connolly produced a strong save to deny the Killeagh midfielder.

Rob Sinclair won possession for the hosts and played it off to Keniry who sent over another good point, as Blackrock struggled to compose themselves when in possession.

The Rockies scored three unanswered through John O’Sullivan and Tadhg Deasy, but Killeagh remained undeterred.

Cathal Fitzgibbon responded with a good score, before Ryan McCarthy passed the ball long to Colm Leahy, who split the posts from a tight angle, leaving the hosts up two after 10 minutes of play.

Killeagh remained in the lead after 15 minutes, and the almost managed a goal. Under pressure, Fitzgibbon passed short to Seán Walsh, who played it into Colm Leahy. The corner forward flicked it on for Gary Leahy who made a great run at goal but the full-forward dragged his powerful shot wide.

Blackrock finally found their groove, scoring five points and taking the lead, before a surprise goalscorer in wingback Sean Healy emerged. He made a great solo run in from the wing, and struck the sliotar hard and low, past Philip O’Neill.

Killeagh got two points back, but the Rockies won a penalty on the eve of the half that was converted by Deasy and put them six up at the break.

Seán Walsh was excellent for Killeagh, scoring 0-3 from midfield. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Both sides scored three points each in the first 10 minutes of the second period, but PJ Lenihan extend the visitors lead to nine after his goal.

Despite having a mountain to climb, Killeagh kept the pressure on in the latter stages. Two scores from substitute Richie Long and two frees from McCarthy reduced the gap to five.

Cork senior Alan Connolly made his impact on the game, and got the Rockies lead back up to seven. A lifeline emerged as Killeagh won a free from close range with four minutes remaining, but Ryan McCarthy’s effort was stopped and cleared by the Blackrock defence.

Killeagh managed a further three scores, and as they committed more men forward, Blackrock got their fourth goal. Kevin O’Keefe lobbed it in on top of Alan Connolly, who knocked the sliotar into the net as he attempted to catch it.

Scorers for Killeagh: D McCarthy 0-10 (0-5 f 0-1 65), E Keniry 0-5, S Walsh 0-3, G Leahy, R Long 0-2 each, C Leahy, C Fitzgibbon 0-1 each.

Blackrock: T Deasy 1-7 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f) A Connolly 1-2 (0-2 f), PJ Lenihan 1-1, J O’Sullivan 0-3, S Healy 1-0, M O’Keefe, F Coleman 0-2 each, N Cashman, K O’Keefe 0-1 each.

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill; S Long, P O’Brien, D O’Brien; R McCarthy, K Murphy, G Walsh; C Fitzgibbon, S Walsh; D Walsh, E Keniry, R Sinclair; C Leahy, G Leahy, D McCarthy.

Subs: R Long for G Leahy (37, inj), S Smiddy for Sinclair, D Kelleher for S Walsh (both 45), P Leahy for G Walsh (47), A Leahy for C Leahy (56).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; C Coakley, G Norberg, C O’Brien; S Healy, C Cormack, D Browne; N Cashman, PJ Linehan; M O’Keefe, I O’Keefe, J O’Sullivan; T Deasy, F Coleman, E O’Farrell.

Subs: A O’Callaghan for Cormack, J Ryan for O’Brien, J Cashman for Norberg, A Connolly for Coleman, S O’Keefe for Deasy (all 38), K O’Keefe for N Cashman (42), D McCarthy for Linehan (45).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).