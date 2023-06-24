The Cork footballers need to back up last week's win over Mayo with a repeat performance against Roscommon

THE Cork footballers head into today’s All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final against Roscommon high in confidence.

Last Sunday’s 1-14 to 1-11 victory over Mayo at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick earned John Cleary’s side second place in Group 1 and in the process a home game.

A big crowd is expected in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the visit of the Rossies with throw in at 2pm (Live on GAAGO).

For Cork selector Micheál Ó Cróinín, there has been a great buzz at training since the magnificent win over Mayo.

“It was a great win over Mayo, we know that, it was a game we set out to win and to prevail by three points to set up a home game is fantastic for us.

"But look one swallow never made a summer and it’s a case of getting the bodies right again for Roscommon.

"The lads have come in to training with a spring in their step, as you expect after such a great win. There has been a good vibe and it’s hugely important we bring our best performance into the Roscommon match, we have to back up last weekend.”

The win and celebrations after the game last Sunday were parked that night, with Cork drawing Roscommon in Monday morning’s draw.

A place in the All-Ireland quarter-final is on the line this afternoon. It was always going to be a very challenging game no matter what team Cork drew, but the Naomh Abán clubman is relishing the encounter.

“A very tough game. Roscommon are Division 1 opposition, a really experienced team under a very talented manager.

"We played Roscommon above in Dr Hyde Park in the first league game last season. They beat us by six points and gave us a good lesson that day, they went on to get promoted and have had a really solid Division 1 campaign this year.

"We are under no illusions the task we have in front of us. We will have to bring it up another notch to match them, but I am really looking forward to it.”

The Cork subs have made a huge difference in recent games, something that Cork arguably lacked in previous years.

Ó Cróinín couldn’t be happier with the impact from the subs.

“I am absolutely thrilled, but in one sense you expect nothing else than that because of the work the lads are putting in.

"Every single player that’s not in the starting line-up is chomping at the bit. The importance of the subs is as crucial as starting a game. Matches now can be a war of attrition, 75 minute games and subs play a massive part in matches now a days.

"You have to look at the bigger picture and all the lads are buying into it.”

The Cork football supporters have shown down through the years just how big a role they can play in swinging a game in Cork’s favour.

Ó Cróinín is hoping the Rebel yell will be in full flow in the Páirc today.

“I feel Cork football is turning a corner. We have fought hard to get a home game and I am confident the Cork fans will get behind the team and be the 16th man. The Rebel supporters make a significant difference.”