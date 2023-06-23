Cork forwards and bench hold the key to beating Roscommon on Saturday

CORK'S defensive shape, structure and ability to counter-attack at pace has become one of the most pleasing enhancements of the county’s 2023 campaign.

That improved defensive solidity was most recently exemplified by holding Mayo scoreless for the closing 14 minutes plus injury-time of last weekend’s All-Ireland Group 1 victory.

A settled back six has given John Cleary an improved foundation to build on ahead of Roscommon’s visit.

It hasn’t been all plain sailing since the start of the year but, over the past month conceding 1-17 to Louth, 1-14 to Kerry and 1-11 to Mayo, Cork’s defence has tightened up when it mattered most.

Encouragingly, getting fourteen players behind the ball has not prevented Cork from learning how to transition quickly into attack.

The Rebels possess a number of attacking options ahead of their preliminary quarter-final, none more so than in-form Steven Sherlock.

The latter’s majestic 1-5 off the substitutes bench against Mayo begs the question should the St. Finbarr’s man start against the Rossies?

There is no doubting Sherlock’s talent for scoring off either foot or seeking the back of the net whenever an opportunity arises.

Having accrued 0-32 in this year’s National League Division 2 campaign, Sherlock remains one of the best club forward’s in the county and one of the Cork senior’s most lethal finishers.

John Cleary knows what the Barr’s player is capable of but, recently, has decided to use Sherlock as a ‘finisher’ off the bench rather than a starter amongst his first fifteen.

Cork vs Mayo

Aside from scoring 1-5, Sherlock looked razor sharp when introduced after 40 minutes and took advantage of a tiring Mayo defence to turn the game in Cork’s favour.

Such was his influence in that victory over the Westerners, the St Finbarr’s forward could be asked to adopt a similar role once again on Saturday.

That’s not a criticism of Sherlock’s quality or that he isn’t capable of playing from the start but rather an acknowledgment that the St. Finbarr’s star is, in Cork management’s eyes, developing into a more important modern-day ‘finisher’.

Look at the effect Sherlock had on such a tight game against Mayo.

A similar high-octane 35 or 40-minute cameo against the Rossies could deliver simialr results.

Brian Hurley spent much of last weekend living off scraps and was asked to adopt a sometimes lone attacking position whilst being closely marked.

It was interesting to hear Hurley’s team mates compliment their captain for his selfless off the ball efforts in the immediate aftermath of defeating Mayo.

Hurley may have only raised two white flags (one free) but his eight points against Louth and six in the defeat to Kerry underline the Cork captain’s pedigree and importance to his county.

The Castlehaven man is an injury concern ahead of the Roscommon clash but, if fit, will relish familiar surroundings and an excellent Páirc Uí Chaoimh playing surfae.

As with Brian Hurley, Seán Powter is asked to fulfill a specific role for Cork in and around the middle third rather than close to the opponents’ goal.

Cork vs Mayo

The Ballincollig player’s pace and ability to join the attack from deep-lying positions will once again be critical to Cork’s chances of creating overlaps in the final third.

Powter was in defensive mode for much of the Mayo game but his ability to transition the ball swiftly from the back as well as dragging defenders out of position is something Cork will need against Roscommon.

A half-forward line comprising of Brian O’Driscoll, Ruairí Deane and Killian O’Hanlon’s work rate has been the other big positive from Cork’s 2023 campaign.

When not dropping deep inside their own 45 to help out their defence, that trio are the link between the back six and Cork’s attack.

A lot of O’Driscoll, Deane and O’Hanlon’s work goes unseen off the ball but their defensive discipline and selfless efforts are crucial to how John Cleary wants his team to play.

Eoghan McSweeney, Chris Óg Jones, John O’Rourke, Conor Corbett and Mark Cronin are the other forwards capable of making an impact.

Having that depth of talent available off the bench gives John Cleary and his management team additional attacking options.

They will need every one of them if another Division 1 county is to be overcome on Saturday.