Cork Renegades baseball in desperate need of their own ground

The newly established Cork Renegades baseball team have thrived since their foundation in June last year. Despite Brett Sutherland and Andres Fornes spearheading the charge, it’s not been easy for the club. They’re still suffering from one key issue.

“The problem that we’re facing at the moment, is that we don’t have anywhere of our own,” says Brett. “We don’t have a baseball field. I’ve been hounding the parks and recreation manager at the council for months and months. He’s been listening to me, but he’s not been proactive.

“I’ve had a meeting with two councillors in Carrigaline, Seamus McGrath and Audrey Buckley. Seamus was astounded that we have baseball in Ireland, he didn’t believe that there was a national league!

“Having somewhere to call our own would just be incredible. Seamus McGrath said he’s going to help us with that. Up until I met Seamus and Audrey, the city council had been a bit dismissive.”

The Renegades currently play their home games in Brian Dillons GAA, a field that they’re renting. The team have got nine wins from nine in their first season, but unlike the other baseball teams, they’ve got no home ground.

“It takes me two and a half hours to set the field up before a match. I have to measure it, mark it, I have to make sure it’s as perfect as it can be. I use a laser, and then we have to borrow equipment, then we have to put the bases down, set up a whole backstop which is like three vans worth of stuff,” Brett explains. “Our balls are constantly getting lost, and we have to pay for those as well.

“On Thursdays, we have novices, amateurs, people who haven’t even tried. We could have up to thirty people at training, and it’s at Tramore Valley Park and it can get pretty dangerous, because you’ve people walking their dogs, kids with their hurleys, it gets pretty crowded.

“If we had somewhere to play on our own, it would be just absolutely incredible because we wouldn’t have to worry about it, he says.

“My main concern at the moment is finding us somewhere to play. If we don’t, we can’t let anyone new come to play with us because we won’t have the facilities.

I can guarantee you that next year we’ll have over 100 people on the team – if we can get the space for them.

There’s another reason why Brett is so desperate to see his team set up a permanent base, and it’s one that not only helps the club, but also Cork as a city.

“If you build a field and it meets the criteria in dimensions and seating, it would be part of the European circuit. Ireland host European baseball, so teams come from the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Poland, Greece, wherever.

“There, you could have up to 10 teams coming to Cork, each with 30 or 40 players on the team. They’re going to need somewhere to sleep, somewhere to eat, and it raises awareness for Cork. It’s such a progressive city, all people need is to just know about it. If we get the field built, we’ll have an A team, two B teams, and a youth team because we’ve got so many people interested.”