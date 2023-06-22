Colm O'Callaghan cite Cork's response to Clare defeat as vital in turning season

While it was tough to take at the time, Cork midfielder Colm O’Callaghan believes that the Munster SFC defeat to Clare was a turning point for the group.

Though the loss to the Banner County in April ended Cork’s provincial hopes – and briefly increased the chances of competing in the Tailteann Cup – the change in championship format allowed Cork to put together a good block of training.

With a strong response within the panel, the fruits are now being seen. A preliminary quarter-final against Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh awaits on Saturday and everybody is keen to go further.

“We had trust in our group,” O’Callaghan says.

“We had the six weeks of hard training, in fairness it was a very tough block, and it was all worth it in fairness. There was no one dropped the heads. We all stuck together.

“We knew there was potential in the group and we’re here now and home game now this weekend and please God we’ll be looking forward to a quarter-final the week after.”

“We dug out a win against Louth, you could say we were a bit unlucky against Kerry, our shot percentage wasn’t hectic, but look, we dug deep against Mayo and we got the three-point win that we needed.”

Sunday’s win at TUS Gaelic Grounds was Cork’s first against a Division 1 side in the championship since the 2020 smash-and-grab against Kerry at a deserted Páirc Uí Chaoimh. What has changed to bring them to the stage where they could come from six down to beat the reigning league champions by three?

“Our mental attitude now is a lot stronger,” O’Callaghan says.

“We believe in each other. We’re fit enough, we’re strong enough. It’s just belief, really.

“We showed it today, we can do it against the bigger teams. Just belief in each other is the main thing.

“I don’t think we’d fear any team we come up against now in the next few games and hopefully it will be a few more games, that’s the plan. Next weekend now, that’s what it’s all about. We’ll prepare accordingly this week and please God, we’ll get through.”

Cork's Chris Óg Jones and Tommy Walsh celebrate after the win over Mayo last Sunday. Picture: Inpho/Evan Treacy

Éire Óg man O’Callaghan scored a first-half point and was fouled the penalty from which Steven Sherlock scored to bring Cork back into the game after falling six points behind.

He was naturally satisfied with his own contribution.

“I made sure not to drop this [point attempt] short,” he says, “not like the Kerry game. I put plenty on it.

“I was happy enough. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who gets on the end of it either. I’d say there was Tommy Walsh, Rory Maguire, they all got scores in the first half as well, corner-back and centre-back. It’s the fellas who create the scores really do all the hard work, it’s just a case of finishing it off.”

The penalty came from a driving run at the Mayo defence.

“Look, I saw the space in front of me and I just ran, I suppose,” O’Callaghan says.

“There was probably a pop-pass inside me, if I didn’t get the free I probably would’ve got a bit of grief over it. But we got the penalty in the end and we were happy out.”

Having fallen behind by 1-11 to 0-8 after Tommy Conroy’s goal for Mayo, the deficit was immediately halved and another Sherlock point had Cork within two before they powered on.

That the goal didn’t cause panic was a source of pride.

“We very well could have [panicked],” O’Callaghan says, “and I suppose maybe a few years ago it might’ve been a case where we dropped the heads.

“But look, we’re a different team now, a different animal, we like to think so anyway, and we really drove on from there. The next play we responded with a goal straightaway so it got us back on track again.

“We were flat to the mat till the end, to be honest. Looking around, there was a small bit left in the tank. We were nearly there, in fairness, we left it all out on the pitch.

“Beating Mayo by three points isn’t easy and I’m just very proud of everyone on the team, the subs that came on made a massive impact again so we’re delighted. “