A confident Cork football side should be a match for Roscommon

Roscommon will face a reenergised Cork in this weekend’s All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

For the second weekend in a row, John Cleary and his senior football panel will have to overcome Connacht opposition to prolong their All-Ireland SFC campaign.

The Rossies have enjoyed a productive 2023 thus far, finishing third in Division 1 of the National League and knocking Mayo out of their provincial championship.

Galway ended Roscommon’s hopes at the semi-final stages in Connacht, winning 1-13 to 1-9, prior to this year’s All-Ireland SFC group phase.

Davy Burke’s side underlined their quality with a terrific display to hold Dublin to a 1-11 to 0-14 draw at Croke Park in Roscommon’s Group 3 opener.

This was a match the Rossies showed they would not be intimidated by the hosts and could even have snatched a winner had Conor Cox’s late free not drifted wide of the target.

An expected victory over Sligo preceded last weekend’s surprise 1-point loss at home to Kildare, handing Roscommon a third-place group finish.

As they demonstrated against Dublin, the Rossies will travel to Cork without the slightest hint of fear.

This weekend’s visitors to leeside possess plenty of attacking weapons including Diarmuid Murtagh whose six points proved crucial in the Connacht championship defeat of Mayo.

Add to that Ciarán Murtagh, Enda Smith, Conor Cox, Dylan Ruane, Donie Smith and Cian McKeon’s consistent scoring and John Cleary’s defence will have plenty to contend with.

Roscommon play a similar style to Cork and most modern-day senior inter-county football teams by putting numbers behind the ball when not in possession and breaking at speed once the opportunity arises.

Richard Hughes of Roscommon in action against Colm O'Callaghan of Cork during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Roscommon and Cork at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Burke’s team are no averse to retaining possession for long periods either as evidenced by a much publicised and derided 6 minutes of retaining the ball against the Dubs.

Make no mistake, an established Division 1 county, Roscommon will provide Cork with as tough a task as Mayo provided last Sunday.

Cork had plenty to be positive about before last Monday morning’s All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final draw on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland show.

John Cleary and his backroom team already knew one of Tyrone, Monaghan or Roscommon would visit leeside for a place in the last eight of this year’s senior football championship.

Cork’s victory over Mayo meant there were reasons to be hopeful of reaching this year’s All-Ireland quarter-finals irrespective of who was drawn out of the bowl on Morning Ireland.

The manner in which Cork shut down, turned over and counter-attacked their much-vaunted opponents left a warm glow leaving the TUS Gaelic Grounds last Sunday.

A 9-point swing, coming from 1-11 to 0-8 down to win 1-14 to 1-11, secured home advantage the next day out. Even more importantly, it gave Cork a badly needed championship victory over a Division 1 opponent.

Not just any Division 1 opponent either. Mayo are the reigning National League champions and a talented team coming off All-Ireland championship victories over Kerry and Louth.

That’s why the manner of the Rebels victory rather than the actual result should give loyal Cork football supporters hope heading into this weekend’s showdown with Roscommon.

It took a full 21-player effort to get over the line against Mayo.

The victory over Mayo was John Cleary and his backroom team’s best defensive effort since taking over the role as senior manager. Hunting in packs and utilising their half-forward line’s ceaseless work rate, Cork rarely allowed Mayo’s forwards sufficient time or space.

The unseen graft carried out by Brian O’Driscoll, Ruairí Deane, and Killian O’Hanlon, allied with Colm O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire selfless tackling and harassing, suffocated Mayo’s attack on enough occasions to turn the tide in the Rebels’ favour Did Cork live on the edge with some of their tackles?

Absolutely but show me a successful senior football team that doesn’t.

So impressive were the Rebels back six comprising of Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire, Tommy Walsh, Mattie Taylor, Daniel O’Mahony and Seán Powter that, of the six substitutes made by John Cleary, only one was a defender, Kevin O’Donovan.

A similar, if not better defensive performance will be needed against Roscommon but the signs are positive that Cork are moving in the right direction.

Steadily improving, consistent performances throughout the All-Ireland SFC group stage gives Cork a realistic chance of taking another Division 1 scalp.

It will be far from straightforward but if Cork’s defence repeats their Mayo heroics, Steven Sherlock brings his shooting boots and a large attendance gets behind the home team then anything is possible.