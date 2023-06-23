John Horgan: Club championship starting in late July does not suit everybody

THE new split season in the GAA has decreed that the clubs in most counties don't begin their championship campaign until late July or early August.

For the most part that seems to be working out quite well although opinion is still divided among a lot of observers on whether it's the right formula that keeps everbody happy.

There is a school of thought that maintains that there is too much of a gap between the closure of the provincial and All-Ireland campaigns in July and the beginning the next campaign in the Spring of the following year.

A similar viewpoint exists where the club scene is concerned, the same gap, even longer existing between the end of one campaign to the start of the next.

Every county has different formats for their club championships and, quite rightly, long gone are the days of the old knockout system.

Every club is guaranteed a number of games now to keep their championship aspirations alive, here on Leeside that guarantee is at least three games.

That's a fair enough system but if a club loses it's opening two games in a group format they are done and dusted for another season and that championship season might not begin until nearly 12 months later.

There is never going to be a situation that keeps everybody happy but the current state of play seems to be the best one.

You get three opportunities in a four team group format and if you fail to emerge into the knockout phase you cannot put up much of an argument.

Here in our own county over the past few years things have gone to plan fairly well and both in the secondary competitions, i.e. the various leagues and subsequently the group format of the championship campaigns in both codes there has been no shortage of efficiency.

The status of the various leagues has certaintly been heightened and the structure is far better than it once was.

There is a cut off point for every club to conclude their league campaign, that is being strictly adhered to and in stark contrast to times past when a campaign might not be concluded until the following year.

In fact, one can recall a SHL league not being concluded at all, the final not taking place.

To repeat, the structures in place are much better now and the clubs, to be fair, have bought into it.

In a lot of instances clubs are playing league games without a number of key players and until the intercounty team is eliminated from the championship that continues to be the case.

If an intercounty player is coming back from an injury he might get the green light to play a club league game or two to embellish his fitness levels but the various club management teams always have to plan for league games without a number of players who will be key for them when the championship season gets underway.

There is a plus side to this in so far as the opportunity is presented to players who might not be in the equation for a championship start.

That gives his management team a chance to examine his credentials and some positive performances can catapult a player up the ladder and make it difficult for him to be omitted for the more important assignments.

Opportunity certainly knocks for a lot of young club players during the league when the bigger guns are marked absent.

The championship start here in Cork is still a few weeks in the distance but with each passing week preparations for it are intensifying.

And you just have to be ready for the off with the margin for error minimal with only two of the four teams in the group having their campaign extended into the quarter-finals.

The make-up of the three groups in the Cork Premiers SHC was revealed a number of months ago and it certainly made for very interesting reading.

People might have forgotten the actual make-up of the three groups but in all three instances it's going to test the credentials of all 12 clubs.

The standout group is, without doubt, Group A comprising of Blackrock, Glen Rovers, Midleton and Bishopstown..

The margin for error won't be in existence here at all and one of the more fancied clubs each season for the title is going to be eliminated very early.

Bishopstown would be regarded as outsiders of that quartet but that won't bother them.

They didn't make it out last season but gave a fine account of themselves in defeating Na Piarsaigh, drawing with Erin's Own and losing to the Glen.

They certainly won't be taken lightly by the other three.

However, you would believe that the two that will emerge will come from that triumvirate.

In Group B there is plenty of potential intrigue as well with newcomers, Fr O'Neill's alongside, Douglas, Charleville and Erin's Own.

One might suggest that Erin's Own and Douglas are the favoured two in that group but the overall thinking would be that there's won't be a whole pile separating all four teams.

In Group C the big fancies will be reigning champions the 'Barrs and Sars to have it over Kanturk and Newtownshandrum.

However, in this championship no team can take the other lightly and the playing field is much leveller now than it used to be when the big three in the city, Glen, 'Rockies and the 'Barrs were the dominant forces.

When the time arrives we will take a more detailed look at the three groups, the change of management in some clubs and the impact that might make etc.

And there has been quite a bit of change in the managerial stakes across the county.

And when the time comes, Cork hurling boss Pat Ryan and his management team will be kept busy too casting their eye over players that they believe might have something to offer their set-up.

That will apply in all the grades in the search for new material, embellishing your existing squad and heaping a bit of pressure on those with the jersey..