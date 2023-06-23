Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 08:42

Exciting Few Weeks Ahead On Local Imokilly Domestic Scene 

The top tier game on this Friday evening has Carraig na bhFear taking on Sarsfield's at 7.30pm (venue to be confirmed) 
Exciting Few Weeks Ahead On Local Imokilly Domestic Scene 

Colman Abernethy pictured with Imokilly players and GAA Board officers at the launch of the Abernethy Cup Final between Imokilly and Ballygunner

John Cashman

Mid summer and the action is non stop in the east of the county. 

Four junior hurling league finals, the second round of games in the Michael O'Connor Motor Factors junior 'A' football championship and the Abernethy Cup hurling final ensure a packed programme for patrons.

First to the league finals and with the Imokilly board running off all competitions smoothly in their allotted time schedule, we are all set for the finals in all four grades over the next week.

The top tier game on this Friday evening has Carraig na bhFear taking on Sarsfield's at 7.30pm (venue to be confirmed) 

The two sides have been excellent to date, both losing just one of their respective matches. Carraig's only blemish was by a single point to St Ita's in their final round robin game two weeks ago. 

They are the current league holders after defeating Cobh in last year's deferred final (played only in March this year) and their dual squad recently also won the junior football league titles in divisions 1 and 3.

Sar's wil be anxious to make their own statement of intent prior to the domestic championship. Scores of 5-20 against Carrigtwohill and 6-15 against St Ita's indicate their ability. 

Crucially though their only setback came at the hands of their final opponents, who were 0-20 to 1-7 winners over the Riverstown side just over two months ago.

The division 2 final currently fixed for Aghavine on Saturday evening (7pm) has Cloyne and Castlemartyr rematching on the back of their division 3 final from last year, which again just took place at the dawn of this season. 

On that day in Rostellan, Cloyne proved the stronger outfit and they continued that form with five more wins and a draw. 

Castlemartyr too have impressed in their higher surroundings and copper fastened their final place with a fine win in Watergrasshill last week. 

Both teams have secured back to back promotions which is a very positive sign for both clubs.

In division 3, Castlelyons and Russell Rovers journey to Youghal for Friday's decider (7.45pm). 

There is a real spark in Russell Rovers as a hurling club this year, as both their teams are performing well. 

This second selection have posted six straight wins en route to this weekend's decider, whilst Castleyons have only lost once - by a single point away to Sarsfield's.

Saturday's division 4 final will be hosted in Rathcormac where Midleton and Dungourney come face to face at 7pm. 

Midleton were round robin group leaders, having garnered ten points from six matches including a 2-10 to 0-10 home win against their immediate opponents three months ago. 

But, Dungouney, who edged out Lisgoold for second place have posted some fine wins and will be stern opponents for "the magpies''.

Also in hurling, the launch has taken place of the Abernethy Cup. 

This competition had lapsed over the past few years but returns on Monday week, July 3 with the high profile one off meeting of Imokilly and Ballygunner in Castlemartyr at 7.45pm. 

It's a hugely attractive game with many high profile stars having returned to their teams in recent weeks.

Finally, after an intriguing opening weekend of junior football championship action in the Imokilly division, many clubs will now be already focusing on the second series of games in just under two weeks time.

Last Sunday evening Bride Rovers the 2021 champions recorded an impressive win over last year's finalists Castlemartyr , who were minus a number of players, whilst Fr O'Neill's were the other major eye catchers as they got the better of an in form Carraig na bhFear team by 2-10 to 0-6. 

There were also wins for Midleton, Lisgoold, Aghada and Carrigtwohill.

The second series of matches pairs Youghal against Castlemartyr and Bride Rovers versus MIdleton in group 1. Cloyne will play Glenbower Rovers and Aghada meet Lisgoold in group 2, whilst in group 3 it's Carraig na bhFear v Erin's Own and Fr O'Neill's v Carrigtwohill.

More in this section

DHL Stormers v Munster - United Rugby Championship Final Munster learn opponents for next season’s Champions Cup 
Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar - UEFA EURO 2024 Championship Qualifier Adam Idah confident Republic of Ireland can cause Euro 2024 qualifying shock 
Matthew Moore is presented with the Men’s Under-16 International Player of the Year award by Paul Osam 20/6/2023 Cork City’s Matthew Moore named Under-16 International Player of the Year 
#cork gaa
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">Not round for long: A football finding it’s way into a neighbour’s garden often has as much chance making it back over the wall as an East Berliner in the Cold War era.</p>

The Longshot: A wall, a ball and a tale to fill you with terror

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey CAO change-of-mind options in MTU — opportunities to define your own life's journey
Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island Discover fun for all the family at Spike Island
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy online event

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo
The Echo - Women in Sport Awards - Logo

WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Click here

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more