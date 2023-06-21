The game is never over until the French lady sings

IT'S not over ‘til the French lady sings.

Isn’t that how the saying goes? Well, there was plenty singing going on Saturday night in Paris for the final of the Top 14 French rugby championship.

As well as screaming, crying and a multitude of mini heart attacks.

In front of a near capacity crowd of 79,804 spectators at the Stade de France Stade Toulousain rugby club were looking for the 22nd championship title.

Standing in their way were the kings of Europe.

Not a strange name in Irish households, La Rochelle, looking to make history and win their first ever All-France title, were standing in their way.

Whether loved or hated, the west coast, small-town French rugby team has stirred interest in Irish rugby fans over the past while.

They certainly broke Leinster hearts by scoring a try in the 71st minute and kicking the vital conversion to take the Heineken Champions Cup by one point in the thrilling European final last month.

But they have Munster, Connacht and Ulster interest too with a few former players involved as players or staff.

UNBELIEVABLE: Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola celebrates after Romain Ntamack scored the winning try at the Stade de France

Ronan O’Gara as head coach, Donnacha Ryan as an assistant and Sean Dougall also involved in coaching in the club, with player Ultan Dillane all looking to be the first Irish men involved with a winning Top 14 team.

It looked like they were about to achieve just that until the dying moments of Saturday night’s epic game.

Toulouse came flying out of the blocks like men possessed. They reminded me of the Leinster that La Rochelle had faced only a few weeks ago.

Line speed in defence that shuts down any type of creativity or speed for the attack. Complete confidence that you, along with the teammates on either side of you, will tackle any player that dares run down your channel.

The type of rugby that, here at home, you’d be like “okay let’s slow it down for a sec and get organised.”

Well you can forget about that. This is French rugby. Run. Offload. Attack. Not a second to breathe and you’d better keep up.

Beautiful chaos. Wonderful for a neutral viewer. Testing for a true fan sweating in the stands.

It looked like La Rochelle were home and dry. Going in at half time all tied at 13 apiece, and continuing the battle in the second half they managed to stretch their lead in the 70th minute to 26-22.

A penalty wouldn’t now be enough for Toulouse. They needed a try. The opportunity came just 3 minutes later when Toulouse were awarded a penalty. Perfect kicking distance for young Romain Ntamack to kick for the corner, set up a lineout, maul it in, over the line, job done.

One of the most dangerous players in World Rugby steps up to take a kick he has taken a thousand times before and over-kicks it. Whew. Relief for the Rochelais.

With just minutes on the clock the yellow parts of the stadium are singing and the red parts are crying.

ON HIS BIKE: Toulouse fly-half Romain Ntamack runs in to score the last-gasp try at the Stade de France

Young Ntamack reeling over his vital error of missing touch as well as a knock-on in the 67th minute and getting caught in his own 22 in the 75th minute, it seemed to be the game of nightmares and likely a huge calamity of moments that could affect his participation in the coming home world cup for this young French player. Is he a bottler?

Within a flash of seconds, it’s now the red parts singing and the yellow parts crying. An over enthusiastic La Rochelle defender makes a poor read in defence.

Ntamack takes his chance and breaks the line, running in to score a try for Toulouse in the 78th minute. With only enough time on the clock for kick off, all the 21 time champions have to do is regather and kick the ball out.

Which they did. It’s never over until it’s over.

The nature of this close game isn’t too unfamiliar these days. Players on both sides are able to push themselves to the absolute max for the full duration and take chances in dying moments making outcomes undecided until seconds to go.

It’s no wonder really, given the quality of coaching, game understanding, physical strength and conditioning, physio and medical contributions. Athletes and teams are better now than they ever have been before.

I suppose that means that these players are so good they never make mistakes right? Wrong.

In one of the best games of rugby I’ve ever watched, I witnessed some of the most basic of errors.

Knock ons, missed tackles, penalty offences, bad defensive reads that wouldn’t look out of place down in the town park on a Sunday morning when the minis get their runaround.

Some of the best players in the world make the most basic of errors.

Thank goodness. It makes for great entertainment.