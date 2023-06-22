Cork Renegades: Cork's flourishing baseball team

THE Cork Renegades baseball team were founded this time last year, and in their first season competing in the Baseball Ireland B League, they’ve won their opening nine games without a single defeat.

Brett Sutherland, the engine behind the team’s foundation and subsequent successes so far in 2023, explains how he got into baseball and how, with co-founder Andres Fornes, set up the Cork Renegades.

“I was living in France at the time, and obviously I’m from England, and I couldn’t find any cricket,” he begins. “So, I was just walking from the supermarket one day, and I saw some people playing baseball and I just went down, and in the best French I could, I said; ‘is it okay if I join?’ They said absolutely, so I had a go, borrowed someone’s glove, and that was it, I was hooked!

“I’ve been playing ever since. I’ve been through a couple of injuries in my knee, so it’s not always been consistent. My partner Jess, she’s from Ireland, so when I moved here, [I thought] I’d see if there was any baseball. Andres and I, we set up the team in the middle of June [last year], and we started from the ground up.

“Basically, I’m in the hospital on my phone, my girlfriend is in labour trying to have a baby, and Andres and I are discussing names for the baseball team!” Brett laughs. “Some players came from the old team in Cork, because it was a way of facilitating that.

“It started off really lowkey, we’d just have a few chuck abouts in Tramore Valley. By the time my baby was born, we had the Renegades [and] we had about 20 players on the roster coming every week. [Since] then it’s just grown, and grown, and grown. Now we’re about 60 players strong in 11 months.

Cork Renegades pictured at the St Patrick's Day parade in Cork. Picture: Johnathan Hall

“We’ve had to do everything from the ground up. We’ve had to get sponsorship, we’ve had to finance our own team to pay our league fees, we’ve had to buy every single thing – all our apparel and team jerseys.”

While baseball is a sport that you would expect to attract very little interest in Ireland, the growth that the Renegades have experienced in just their first year suggests quite the opposite.

“We’re so overwhelmed with how many people, from such a small humble beginning,” says Brett. “We’ve now got over 60 people who are part of the team,” he says. “39 are registered to play in the league because you have to pay a registration fee. So, 39 within ten months. We’ve essentially got four teams worth of people.

“The atmosphere is incredible, everybody helps each other. Because we’re renting Brian Dillons GAA, I contacted artificialgrass.ie based in Curraheen. They sponsored us a 5m x 4m bit of astro turf, that we put down for batting [to prevent damage to the grass], and then one of the players on the team is an artist, so she’s drawn the team logo on it.

“We’ve got a sponsor who helps with our hats and jerseys, we’ve another sponsor who’s paid for most of the team’s registration fees. Then we’ve got Carrig Signs who do our stickers and banner – he gave us a banner for free!”

UNIQUENESS

The Renegades have faced an uphill battle from the start, but their persistence has paid off, and now they’re reaping the rewards. Not only have Brett and the team achieved much success on field in their very brief history, but they’ve built up a special community with an unmatched atmosphere.

“It's one of those sports that unless you know it, you don’t know it exists. I personally believe that what we have built, and are building, will last for years.

You have a 16-year-old girl whose dad’s a fisherman in Kinsale, you’ve got Merlin, a GP from the Dominican Republic, I’m a carpenter, Marco runs his own food stall in one of the markets in Cork. We’ve got just this vast spectrum of people.

“When people watch us, they see there’s a Japanese girl with green hair, they see a 16-year-old girl with glasses, then you’ve these absolute tanks here – it’s accessible to everyone, and it’s something different.

“If it keeps growing at this rate, we’re not going to be able to facilitate people.” The lack of a place to call home is all that holds the Renegades back, and it’s continuing to become more of a concern as numbers and interest continue to grow.

Once the Renegades can overcome this obstacle, the sky is the limit for this special baseball team.