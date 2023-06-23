Cork City face the long, difficult trip up north to face a very good Derry City side

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League: Derry City v Cork City: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, 7:45pm.

Not exactly the ideal game for Cork City on their return from their mid-season break.

I’m sure the players would have enjoyed their few days off, probably away on a sun holiday, but there is no better fixture to bring the players back to the reality that their holiday is over.

Of course the players will be looking forward to the game because Derry are a big club, and there should be a very good atmosphere at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, but the trip up will be something the players will be dreading.

That six-hour journey up North is not enjoyable and is something players always discuss that they will not miss when they retire.

The journey up isn’t as bad because at least you are travelling at a respectable time of the day, it's the thought of being on a bus for six hours after a match, and getting home five o’clock in the morning is what players will be dreading.

Of course that return journey is a lot worse if you have had a negative result, because players spend the first two hours of the journey trying to find excuses or who to blame as to why they lost the game, before trying to get some sleep.

A victory, and lads are on a high and that two hours of conversations is positive and although it is a cliche, a good result does make the journey go quicker.

Aaron Bolger of Cork City leaves the pitch after his side's defeat in the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Cork City and Dundalk at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

After defeat in their last game, City will be hopeful of getting something from this game to try to get out of the playoff/relegation zone. It’s a game that will suit City.

The Rebel Army have become a side that are compact, defend as a unit and cause a lot of their threat on the counter-attack.

After two goalless draws in their previous home games, the onus will be on Derry to attack City, which could leave the Candystrips vulnerable defensively.

The Derry fans are good supporters, but were they to see their team struggling again to break down an inferior opposition, then frustration would start to grow in the stands.

If City defend as well as they have been in recent games, and prevent Derry from creating any meaningful opening in the first 20-30 minutes, I expect their supporters will start to voice their frustration toward the players.

City fans shouldn’t expect their side to be over adventurous in their approach. I expect to be a tight 5-3-2, with the front two sitting deep when they are without possession.

It might not be pretty on the eye but it is City’s best chance of getting something from the game. City won’t be naive.

They know that if they were to go toe-to-toe with Derry, more than likely because the Candystrips have more quality in their squad, they will win the game.

City need to use the fact Derry have had disappointing results in their last two home fixtures to their advantage.

They need to be prepared to be without the ball for the majority of the game. Be defensively organised, and when the opportunity presents itself, they have to take their chance.

Because no matter how little possession a side has in a game, they will always get a chance to score