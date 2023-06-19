Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 08:51

Cork to face Roscommon in All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals

Victory over Mayo on Sunday earned Rebels second place in round-robin group
Cork's Noel O'Leary holds possession against Kevin Higgins of Roscommon in the 2010 All-Ireland quarter-final. Picture: Inpho/Ryan Byrne

Denis Hurley

Cork will play Roscommon in next weekend's All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final after the draw was made on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland programme.

Following the conclusion of the round-robin group stage, Cork's win over Mayo on Sunday left them in second place and in bowl one for the draw, with home advantage for the preliminary quarter-finals.

Kildare and Roscommon were initially drawn but, as they had been in the same group, Roscommon were moved to the next line and Cork were the next ball out of their bowl.

It will the counties' first championship meeting since the 2019 'Super 8' clash in Páirc Uí Rinn. With both counties already eliminated after each losing their opening two matches, the visitors won by 4-9 to 3-9. Prior to that, Cork's route to the 1990 and 2010 All-Ireland titles featured wins over the Connacht side, at the semi-final and quarter-final stage respectively.

The other three ties see Kildare take on Monaghan, Tyrone face Donegal and Galway host Mayo.

In the semi-finals of the second-tier Tailteann Cup, Meath take on Antrim while Down do battle with Laois.

The GAA will confirm the times and dates of all fixtures later on Monday.

