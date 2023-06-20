Tony Considine: Pat Ryan needs to find at least five new tough, physical players for his Cork squad

NOW we know the last six teams left in the All-Ireland championship.

What about the teams that were knocked out?

What way are they thinking? And more important what way are their managers thinking?

Are they looking at what went wrong and what mistakes they made? What could they do better?

Did they pick the right type of player? Was preparation what it should have been?

But having said all that, I'm sure a lot of them are thinking of next year already and what they have to do - one thing they know for sure is that they cannot make the same mistakes again.

Did they get all they could out of the players this year, and more importantly, did they pick the right players for the job?

Did they use the right tactics? Did they have the right game plans? Or, did they go too much into that kind of thing?

Lots of questions and lots to ponder over. Nowhere will there be as much thinking about the game as there will be in Cork.

Pat Ryan I'm sure is already thinking along these lines.

I'm not sure of Pat's plans for the Summer but one thing I would be sure of is that he will be at a lot of club games in Cork.

He will be scouring the county for talent and see if he can pick up some players for his up and coming team.

I'm sure he will know after a year in the job that he will need at least five of six new players to break on to his team for next year.

The pressure will be on more than ever now, especially with Cork after winning the U20 as well.

He will get a few players from that set up, but no doubt he will be watching them closely in the local championship.

The question about the Club championship in Cork is not about the quantity of players but the quality of the players.

In my opinion looking at the local club championships in Cork from time to time, I don't see a great deal of intensity or physicality in the Club hurling - well, not like it used to be one time.

Is there a reason for that? I think there is.

I always believed that Cork were at their best when the rivalry was at its highest in the city clubs, because they always seemed to produce a lot of players for the county team, and always produced the majority of the team - that does not seem to be happening now.

I looked at the Cork team this year, and did not see any player from the Rockies, no player from Sars, no player from Erin's Own, no player from Na Piarsaigh, just one or two from the Glen, and maybe one from the Barrs as well, but there seems to be very few from where the population is the highest.

Are these clubs just not producing players of that calibre any more or are they interested in other sports?

Something Cork GAA should really look at especially when Cork were winning All-Irelands, they had a lot of players from these city clubs.

They always seemed to produce the right type of player for Cork - men with skill and toughness to go with it - has Pat Ryan got this type of player now, because I believe he needs them for his team.

He needs a few hard men that will stand up when the need is great.

That is all part of championship hurling - skill is one thing, but you need a cutting edge as well to go with it.

I believe Cork are lacking this for the last few years. That should be all part and parcel of your local championship hurling.

I have attended a few local championship games in Cork over the last number of years, and I have to say that I found a big difference in the refereeing standards there comparing to Limerick, Tipp and Clare.

Referees seem to hold up the play a lot in Cork, blowing for frees very often, which would not be a free in the other counties.

Referees in Cork should allow the game to get more physical like they do in other counties - I think it is a draw back to the players when they come to playing against the other counties as the game is a lot more physical now at inter-county level.

You always get your grounding for that in the local championship. I'm sure Pat Ryan would like to see that happening in his local championship.

There is no one talking here about dirty play, but it is a contact sport, and from my experience of watching Cork referees, I think they should let it go a bit more.

It also adds to the entertainment of the game of course.

Local championship should always be tough, and referees should know that and allow it.

I would say Pat Ryan would like to see his players being really tested and see what they are made of - trying to be a Cork hurler with a cutting edge, and proving to Pat that they are worthy of inclusion and a chance to wear the Cork jersey.

It always makes for a better player when the intensity is highest. It should always be really hard earned to get on a county team.

After all not everyone gets the opportunity. The only place to get noticed is playing for your local club.

This is what Pat Ryan will be looking for - to be a winner you have got to learn the hard way - there are no easy ways and Pat knows that well.

This is why I believe you will see a tougher Pat Ryan next year and I also believe you will see a way tougher Cork.... but referees have to play their part too.