Ian Maguire feels Mayo win will give Cork confidence

While Ian Maguire accepts that Cork’s All-Ireland SFC win over Mayo on Sunday was just one victory, he feels that it will imbue the team with strong belief.

The Rebels scored 1-6 without reply in the closing stages at TUS Gaelic Grounds to earn the three-point win necessary to secure second place in Group 1 and a home preliminary quarter-final next weekend.

With big Cork championship displays all too rare in recent times, Maguire was delighted to see the team come good in a big game.

“I think it was a real quality performance,” he says.

“I think it showed something that hasn’t been said a lot about Cork – it showed heart and it showed leadership.

“Going into the game, I think everyone knows what we’re about now but we really wanted to make that middle zone our area, to give us an attacking platform.

“To be fair to [Brian] Hurley, it was thankless in the first half, he was up on his own. He did well – maybe he didn’t get the conversions he would have liked but he did enough.

“For [Steven] Sherlock to come in and Chris Óg [Jones] to come in, it just shows the panel and the depth that is there.

“I think we showed great physicality and great fitness. We showed everybody what we’re about but there’s nothing won, it’s just an opportunity to go out again the next day.”

When Tommy Conroy scored Mayo’s 57th-minute goal, it put the Connacht side 1-11 to 0-8 in front. Had they won, they would have topped the group but instead Kerry’s big victory over Louth gave the Kingdom top spot.

Tommy Conroy scores the goal that put Mayo six points ahead of Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

However, Cork still had to win by three to edge out Mayo for second place after the sides finished with the same scoring difference.

“To be fair, they got the message on to the pitch, there was around 68 or 69 on the clock,” Maguire says.

“We knew we had to keep the scoreboard ticking over. We were unlucky with two shots, one either side, and then Chris Óg showed great composure to put one over the bar.

“To be fair, they [Mayo] had a tough free to the right but you live and die with that, there were tired bodies out there.”

If Cork had won by one or two points, resulting in an away game this weekend, would they have been able to take the same confidence?

“Ultimately, we came to Limerick to finish first – are we contenders or pretenders?” Maguire says.

“I thought we showed real quality and then small margins come into it, scoring difference and things like that.

“Regardless, we wanted to win and win it doing it our way, not relying on referees’ decisions or bit of luck but showing we were the better team.

“But we have to go and show it again next week.”

Sunday was Maguire’s third time playing Mayo in the championship, after narrow defeats in 2014 and 2017. To get over the line allowed for some measure of satisfaction.

“Brian Cuthbert gave me an opportunity in 2014 – to be honest, we threw that game away as well, that was a tough loss at the end of a run of a quality team,” he says.

“That was my first year with Cork so, nine years later, to get a result like that means a lot.

“Ten years ago, John Cleary gave me an opportunity at U21 and we lost an All-Ireland at the Gaelic Grounds, so there’s personal satisfaction that way as well.

“Obviously, there’s nothing won in terms of trophies but we won a bit of respect four ourselves, a bit of confidence and bit of connectivity with the fans as well.

“That’s very important to us because we love playing football, we’re here representing our families and our communities and we need that connectivity back.”

Now, the hope is that there will be a large home support in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend.

“Yeah, one thousand percent,” Maguire says.

“We’ve a home qualifier, which is brilliant – I actually think that’s a great stipulation – and we need to build on this.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy but these are the games we have to starting to prove that we’re in contention.

“We earned that right on Sunday but now we have to prove our worth again. We’re really looking forward to it, it’s been an unbelievable season so far, very enjoyable.

“There have been a lot of tough days for the likes of Hurley, Johnno [O’Rourke], Ruairí Deane, [Brian O’] Driscoll but Sunday wasn’t one of them and we have to build on it.”