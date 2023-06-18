Nemo Rangers cruise to victory over Éire Óg in Div 1 FL

Nemo Rangers 2-11 Éire Óg 0-8

Nemo Rangers finished off their Cork Credit Unions FL Division 1 league campaign with a win over Éire Óg on Sunday morning, making it eight victories from nine as they prepare for the upcoming final against St Finbarr’s.

Nemo started the better of the two, as Gary Sayers and Barry Cripps both pointed from play, but Éire Óg kept within reach through Brian Hurley.

Ross Corkery put the hosts back two ahead, but Éire Óg continued to defend well and absorb the Nemo pressure. Hurley’s second score in the 15th minute marked a change in the pace of the game, for both sides.

They began scoring in ping-pong fashion, with the teams drawing level at the end of it with five points apiece. The highlight score came from Éire Óg’s Mark Griffin, as the former Kerry senior finished off a well worked piece of play from distance.

A score from James O’Donovan was followed up by a point from Paul Kerrigan, which meant Nemo headed in at the break two points ahead. It was still anyone’s game, with Éire Óg’s six wides to Rangers’ one being the difference at the interval.

Hurley’s free got the visitors back within one after 34 minutes of play, but Nemo pulled away when Cripps’ effort found the bottom corner and raised the green flag.

Hugh Murphy replied with a brilliantly struck score, but Nemo put the game to bed, as they won a penalty that was converted calmly by Kerrigan, leaving seven points between them.

A trio of unanswered white flags increased the Nemo lead to 10, which included two scores from All-Ireland winner Kerrigan, who was exceptional on the day.

Éire Óg got their first score in almost 18 minutes as Hurley put one over from a free, but by this stage the game was certainly over.

Kerrigan managed another score from play in the dying embers, as the hosts cruised to a nine-point win after a dominant second half display, where they showed no signs of letting up despite already qualifying for the final.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: P Kerrigan 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), B Cripps 1-1, R Corkery 0-2, G Sayers, A O’Donovan, J O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Éire Óg: B Hurley 0-4 (0-2 f), H Murphy 0-2, E O’Shea, M Griffin 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: E McDaid; C O’Neill, B Murphy, K Histon; C Molloy, S Cronin, D Quinn; B. Cripps, A O’Donovan; J O’Donovan, G Sayers, C Dalton; P Kerrigan, R Corkery, C Kiely.

Subs: S Burke for Histon, A McGowan for Dalton, M Hayes for Corkery (all 52).

ÉIRE ÓG: R Scally; M Corkery, C McGoldrick, D O’Hurlihey; J Kelleher, M Griffin, D Dineen; D McCarthy, J Murphy; B Thompson, J Sheehan, C Clifford; E O’Shea, B Hurley, H Murphy.

Subs: O O’Shea for E O’Shea (49, inj), F O’Leary for Clifford (52), M Murphy for Corkery (55).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).