Steven Sherlock makes case for starting spot with crucial cameo against Mayo 

SUPER SUB Steven Sherlock wasn’t going to tell us a lie. He wasn’t going to tell us that he’s content coming in off the bench Sunday after Sunday.

He wants to start. He wants to be stood inside the whitewash and not sat on a cushioned seat when the first whistle sounds.

Sherlock started six of Cork’s seven league outings. He top-scored with 0-32.

He started their championship opener against Clare. He was only one of two forwards to score that afternoon. He hasn’t started since.

Off the bench against Louth, he supplied one white flag. Off the bench against Kerry, he doubled that tally.

Off the bench against Mayo, he dragged Cork back from the abyss and dragged them ahead of Mayo in the group standings to secure a home preliminary quarter-final.

Sherlock’s first meaningful involvement was a point on 55 minutes. It cut the gap to two. But a subsequent Mayo 1-1 had the westerners pretty much out the gap.

Not quite, said Cork and Sherlock.

He converted a 57th-minute penalty and then kicked a three-in-a-row of points over the ensuing seven minutes to tie matters at 1-11 apiece.

When Kevin O’Donovan’s fisted point attempt was deflected out for a ‘45 on 66 minutes, who was it but Sherlock again who held his nerve to return Cork in front for the first time since the interval. It completed an uninterrupted 1-4 sequence from the game-winning substitute.

There’s little more he can do to force his way back onto the first 15.

“I'll take that I suppose,” he said of his 1-5 bench impact.

“Look, you'd be itching to get on, you'd be itching to play from the start and everything like that. But look, my job as a forward is to score and I did that when I came on.

“I'm 26 years of age now, I'm around a bit on the senior panel and I know how it works. Even since the Louth game, even since the Kerry game, I'm itching to play. I'm in good form.

"I knew full well when I got on, I was going to go for the jugular and thankfully it came off.”

For the collective, this was an afternoon of real growth and development.

Manager John Cleary has repeatedly talked about closing the gap to the big-hitters ahead of them. Here, they took one of them out.

“I don't think we've actually beaten a big team like that in championship in a long time,” Sherlock continued.

“The way we did it, the way we came back, it's going to give great confidence to the team. As I said, we're only out of the group stages now.

"There's no point putting in a good performance against Kerry, a good performance against Mayo and kind of falling asunder for the next two weeks, so we'll power on again.”

Meanwhile, Cork's Ian Maguire's verdict on his side's victory over Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds?

It's about time the Rebel footballers put down a marker and decided whether they were contenders at the top table, or just mere pretenders.

The experienced St Finbarr's clubman was central in getting John Cleary's charges over the line.

Surging runs up and down the field were once again visible, a trademark of Maguire's career.

Speaking to GAAGO post-match, having been awarded the Man of the Match gong, Maguire peered over his shoulder at his decade or so in red.

"For the group, there's been a lot happen over the last ten years, a lot of disappointments, a lot of failures," said Cork midfield veteran Maguire. "It does eat away at you, because it's such a talented group.

"We've really bottled that up this year. We've been really striving for a bit of consistency and we've been slowly getting there.

Maguire chose to pass the credit onto a number of his teammates, holding special praise for the performance of now regular midfield partner Colm O'Callaghan, as well as club-mate Steven Sherlock.

"I think that performance there, especially in the second-half, it showed what we were all about. A special mention - six points down - there was a lot made about leadership in the team, and Colm O'Callaghan driving forward and winning a brilliant penalty, Sherlock coming off the bench and showing unbelievable composure.

"That just shows the kind of quality that's in the side in terms of skill, but also the leadership that's developing within there."

The 29-year-old noted that Sunday's win was all about putting a marker down on where Cork see themselves in the Sam Maguire race.

"For us like, I guess the question was asked of us, are we contenders or pretenders? And I suppose that's what this game was all about.

"We had to prove that we're there for the shake-up, and not just to turn up to make up the numbers."

Cork can now look forward to home comforts in this week's preliminary quarter-final, with their summer prospects looking a whole lot brighter because of this Mayo-sized scalp.