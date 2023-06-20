First winner of the Timmy Herlihy Senior memorial draghunt is Northern Daisy of Shanakiel Harriers

Northern Daisy of Shanakiel Harriers was the first winner of the Timmy Herlihy Senior memorial draghunt at Clonakilty on Sunday.

In humid conditions many of the hounds struggled and when they came on the finish championship leader Authority of Northern Hunt looked odds on to win the draghunt.

As the hounds jumped the last ditch Authority pulled up what looked like a leg injury and to his credit on three legs he managed to battle on for third place.

In the end the winner showed her battling qualities to cross the tape ahead of the Aaron Freyne consistent Clogheen charge Jamie’s Gem.

The remaining ticketing hounds were Blue Lad and the Shanakiel Harriers duo of Riley and Time Will Tell.

The winner trained by Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins was winning her first Senior draghunt much to the delight of the connections.

“I suppose we carried a bit of luck on the finish but there is no better feeling than winning in this grade,” said Gerry Murphy.

The biggest cheer of the day was reserved for the Senior Maiden winner Calvin’s Lad when he crossed the tape unchallenged for his first win of the season.

In recent weeks the Anthony and Denis Wall Mayfield trained has been running well and this win was certainly not out of place.

Anthony and Denis Wall with Calvin's Lad of Mayfield Harriers winner of the Timmy Herlihy Senior Maiden memorial draghunt at Clonakilty

Tiger’s Boy from the Senior winning kennel snatched second ahead of Tristan and Ava Herlihy’s Dublin Pike Lass of Kerry Pike Fair Hill Harriers.

Speaking after the draghunt winning trainer Denis Wall praised the courage of his hound.

Wall said: “We have been improving as the season has matured and to get a win under our belt at long last is a huge relief.”

Coppeen hosted the Timmy Herlihy Puppy draghunt on Friday and on a course of good open running the honours went to the Damien Wade Clogheen trained Slievemish Bounce.

When the hounds showed on the finish the winner had a few lengths lead over the chasing pack and when the call went up he raced away in style to cross the tape unchallenged.

Charlie Chaplin ran another cracking race to snatch third ticket for Clogheen trainers William Freyne and Ryan Duffy.

Mayfield trainers Anthony and Denis Wall will be pleased with the performance of Tadgh’s Lad who ran a season best to fill third place.

Championship leader Ashcroft of Northern Hunt did not figure in the tickets but kennelmate Authentic did manage fourth ahead of Chloe’s Boy and Poppy.

The mood in the winners camp after the draghunt was naturally one of elation as trainer Damien Wade praised his hounds display.

Wade said: “Slievemish Bounce is capable of producing runs like he displayed this evening but he needs to do it on a more regular basis.”

RESULTS:

Timmy Herlihy Senior Memorial Clonakilty:

1. Northern Daisy (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 3. Authority (Northern Hunt); 4. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 5. Riley (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Time Will Tell (Shanakiel Harriers).

Senior Maiden:

1. Calvin’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Tiger’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Dublin Pike Lass (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Northern Belle (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Penny’s Girl (Shanakiel Harriers).

Coppeen Puppy:

1. Slievemish Bounce (Clogheen); 2. Charlie Chaplin (Clogheen); 3. Tadgh’s Lad (Mayfield); 4. Authentic (Northern Hunt); 5. Chloe’s Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. Poppy (Mayfield).