Super-sub Sherlock produces a performance for the ages off the bench against Mayo

CORK produced a display for the ages to scalp Mayo at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on Sunday, in their final All-Ireland group stage encounter, with an amazing late cameo from St Finbarr’s sharpshooter Steven Sherlock proving instrumental in what was a thrilling comeback for the Rebels.

Sherlock came on in the 41st minute to replace Ruairi Deane, after the Bantry man had taken a knock to the head, and he would score 1-5 of the 1-7 that Cork would kick between his introduction until the final whistle, with the subs John O’Rourke and Chris óg Jones landing the other two late on.

The whole of Cork has known what an amazing score taker Sherlock has been for years now, but he has struggled to translate that talent to the national stage. Well, he did it on Sunday, in spades.

When Tommy Conroy goaled in the 56th minute it capped what had been a dominant period for the Mayo men, but Cork outscored them by 1-6 to nil from then on.

Mayo completely collapsed whereas every Cork player looked a foot taller down the home stretch.

Probably the biggest sign that Mayo were completely and utterly shellshocked by Cork’s late blitzkrieg was that they went for a goal late on from a long range free, as they looked to land an equalising goal, when one point would have secured second spot in the group table for them, by a single point on scoring difference. The heads had obviously well and truly gone both on the field and on the line.

Ultimately the free dropped safely into Micheal Aodh Martin’s grateful hands, in what was the fifth time a Mayo scoring attempt had dropped short in the game, and moments later the referee ended what was a huge win for Cork.

Let’s be honest here, there was no sign of Cork’s comeback when Conroy blasted past Martin in the 56th minute.

That green flag meant that Mayo now led by six and had outscored Cork by 1-6 to 0-2 since half time.

At that juncture there looked to be only winner out there, and it wasn’t John Cleary’s charges.

Cork’s kickout had effectively collapsed during this period of dominance by Mayo, with a sole Colm O’Callaghan fetch in the 49th minute seeing Cork retain a single of their six long kickouts.

This ensured that Mayo enjoyed a near monopoly on possession and scoring chances, but with one lung bursting run straight at the heart of the Mayo defence by O’Callaghan, just seconds after Conroy’s goal, and he changed the whole feel of the game.

Sherlock had struck over a superb point from play in the 54th minute to get himself into the groove and when he rattled Colm Reape’s net from the resultant penalty it was game on.

A response was expected from the Division 1 champions but none came, as Cork completely dominated from thereon.

Mayo failed to register another score after their goal, meaning they went a whole nineteen minutes until the final whistle without a score.

Meanwhile, down the other end each and every one of the 1-6 that Cork pilfered during this time period must have felt like daggers to Kevin McStay’s side.

Towards the end it was clear how Cork went for Mayo’s throat too.

They were no longer sitting off Reape’s kickouts and letting them have easy possession.

Instead, they pushed up on the Mayo netminder, dominated the Mayo midfield in the air, and even forced a mistake from a short kickout that led to a Sherlock point from play.

It is worth remembering that Mayo are the seasoned Division 1 side.

They are supposed to be the fitter, stronger, more experienced outfit.

It is them who are supposed to finish game the better, but at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday you would have picked Cork as the higher ranked side, such was the manner in which they dominated the final quarter.

Cork had gotten close to Division 1 sides in recent years, but until Sunday they had lacked that last, final, killer ingredient to get them over the line in big games.

The last big win was the Mark Keane inspired robbery of Kerry in 2020. That felt fluky though. This win didn’t.

Cork had not beaten Mayo in the championship since 2011.

That defeat had come as a complete shock to Cork at the time, as they were the reigning All-Ireland champions then.

In many ways that one game served as a watershed for the fortunes of both counties.

Mayo used it as a springboard to become one of the top sides in the country for the next decade, even if they continuously came up short in their search to win Sam Maguire, whereas Cork went the other way, heading towards the doldrums, with few big days to shout about since.

Hopefully, this result can be a similar launching pad for Cork football, with this being the first of many big results against Division 1 sides this year and in the years to come.