Mon, 19 Jun, 2023 - 11:19

Three reasons why Cork were too good for Mayo

Brian Hurley of Cork celebrates with Cork supporter Cyril Kavanagh after the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cork and Mayo at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Denis Hurley

Composure

When Tommy Conroy found the net for Mayo, it opened up a six-point in a game where the biggest advantage up to that point had been three.

Given that they were outsiders beforehand and widely expected to finish third, it would not have been held against Cork if they had been a fightback of sorts without threatening the westerners’ grip on the game.

Instead, Colm O’Callaghan’s knifing run through the middle yielded a penalty and Steven Sherlock stroked the ball to the net. It settled Cork and gave them the belief to come back further.

Energy

Of Cork’s tally of 1-14, more than half – 1-7 – came from players introduced as substitutes. Impetus was gained from that but those still on the field were still running hard at the death. Each point further enlivened Cork and weighed heavier on Mayo, who lost the momentum that they had built up in the third quarter.

With another game coming up next week, Cork’s reserves of energy will be called upon again.

Steven Sherlock

A total of 1-5 of the 1-7 scored by substitutes came from the boot of the St Finbarr’s man.

He will have been disappointed not to start but that was channelled positively as he made an impact after Ruairí Deane was forced off.

Had Sherlock scored a sideline kick, he would have had the full set of scores as he got the penalty, a free and a 45 flicked over with insouciance at a time of pressure.

