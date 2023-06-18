Three talking points after Cork's big win over Mayo

Cork came back from six points down to beat Mayo at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Round 3 of the All-Ireland Football Championship group stages to secure a huge result and second in the group, and a spot in next week’s preliminary quarter final.

The Rebels showed character and desire, something they’ve often been criticised for lacking over the last number of years. As a result, the win hasn’t placed Cork top of the group, but it’s certainly been a massive morale boost that will fire the team up ahead of another tough ask next weekend.

To see this Cork team overturn a six point deficit like it were just one or two, and shut out one of the best football teams in the country was outstanding.

GAP IN QUALITY

The difference in class between the two sides was always going to leave the Rebels facing an uphill battle, but the win over Louth meant that Cork had two free hits against two top sides in Kerry and Mayo.

Things didn’t go the way of the Rebels against Kerry, as Cork suffered a narrow two-point defeat to the Kingdom, but it was nonetheless a promising performance against the side favourites to win Sam outright. It was certainly a sign of the positive progression that this team has seen under John Cleary over the last year and a half.

With a similar challenge against the team in Green and Red, Cork brought a new level to their game, despite again being the underdogs. The Rebels were well able to match Mayo on the day and came away deserved winners.

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo in action against Daniel O'Mahony of Cork. Pictrure: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The performances of midfielders Colm O’Callaghan and Ian Maguire were pivotal in the Leesiders big win, but the impact from bench players John O’Rourke, Chris Óg Jones, Kevin O’Donovan and Steven Sherlock was huge.

Wing backs Luke Fahy and Matty Taylor also impressed for Cork, and Micheál Aodh Martin was outstanding between the posts, and his bravery to get high and claim a dangerous ball in at the tail end of the game was arguably as important as Sherlock’s goal.

DEFENSIVE GAMEPLAN

Like in the majority of Cork’s games against stronger teams, Cleary opted to defend deep, often with all 15 men behind the ball.

Cork did well against the Kingdom but ultimately couldn’t snatch the result that they wanted. Round 3 was another opportunity for Cleary to test his sides defensive resolve, and it’s fair to say that they fared much better.

The Yew County tried to overload Cleary’s team from the off, but the Rebels held firm and defended very well in the first half of the game. Cork forced several turnovers, and often went up the other end and split the posts.

It was this gameplan that helped Cork to their one-point advantage at the interval, but the real challenge was always going to come in the second period, when Mayo ramped up the pace and Cork started to feel the fatigue.

Mayo took their time in the second period, but once the Westerners got going, it didn’t take long for them to take down Cork’s lead. Jordan Flynn and Ryan O’Donoghue stepped up and led the charge for Mayo, and with four scores between them in the second half, Mayo led by three after 55 minutes of play.

That lead was extended to six moments later, as Tommy Conroy fired home a fantastic goal and looked to have put the game to bed, but Steven Sherlock had other answers.

The Rebels scored 1-5 unanswered and picked up a massive three-point win.

Steven Sherlock, Cork in action against Jamie Malone, Clare. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

STEVEN SHERLOCK

I’ve been saying it since he was dropped for the first round of championship – why isn’t Steven Sherlock starting?

He’s been on the bench for each of Cork’s three group games and scored three points after coming on in the previous two fixtures. His last start for Cork was in the Munster semi-final defeat to Clare, where he scored 10 of Cork’s 13 points.

He played half an hour against Mayo and scored 1-5. Though only two of those points were from play, they were quality scores that provided a boost, and went along nicely with his composed penalty finish and Cork’s only 45 of the game.

He has to start next weekend, there’s no question about it. He’s done more than enough across both league and championship games this year to earn a place in John Cleary’s starting 15.

Cork would not have won this game without him.