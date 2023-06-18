Sun, 18 Jun, 2023 - 16:30

Cork player ratings: Steven Sherlock the perfect 10 as Cork shock Mayo in All-Ireland qualifiers

Cork vs Mayo

Derek daly

Micheal Aodh Martin: 

Made an outstanding save in the 11th minute to deny Aidan O’Shea what would have been a crucial goal. 7 

Maurice Shanley: 

Kicked a wild wide in the first half, but played his part in what was a tight and disciplined Cork rearguard. 7 

Daniel O’Mahony: 

Was instrumental in a number of big turnovers in the first half, one of which led directly to Rory Maguire’s 23rd minute point. Great leadership. 8 

Tommy Walsh: 

Started ahead of Kevin O’Donovan and justified his selection with a solid display, that was capped with a superb score. 7

Luke Fahy: 

Wasn’t on the ball as much as he has been in the opening two rounds against Louth and Kerry and struggled to contain Jordan Flynn. 6

Cork vs Mayo
Cork vs Mayo

Rory Maguire: 

Scorer of two brilliant points from play in the first half, as the Castlehaven man gave arguably his finest display in a Cork jersey. 8 

Mattie Taylor: 

The Mallow man was back making his customary lung bursting runs from deep, and was instrumental to the victory. 7 

Colm O’Callaghan: 

Showed huge leadership with a huge catch from a Martin kickout in the 49th minute when Cork were struggling, and made a brilliant direct run down the middle to win the crucial penalty. 8 

Ian Maguire: 

Tireless display, as he never stopped running for the cause. Could have had a goal in the first half but was denied by a superb Colm Reape save. Great assist for Jones late on. 8 

Brian O’Driscoll: 

Assisted three points in the first half. Was brilliant defensively, as shown by the coolness of his tackle to dispossess Pádraig O’Hora late on. 8 

Ruairí Deane: 

Was instrumental in all of Cork’s build-up play before having to go off with a head injury early in the second half. 7 

Cork's Brian O' Driscoll celebrates at the final whistle
Cork's Brian O' Driscoll celebrates at the final whistle

Killian O’Hanlon: 

Caught a Martin kickout in the 16th minute to launch a move that ended in an O’Callaghan point. Another who never stopped running. 7

Sean Powter: 

Always on the move. Replaced late on when the tank had emptied. 7 

Brian Hurley: 

Didn’t have his greatest day, but got Cork’s first score in eighteen minutes with a 48th minute score that was badly needed. 6 

Eoghan McSweeney: 

Was the only Cork forward to score from play in the opening half. 6 Subs:

Steven Sherlock: Showed his class with a superb score from range in the 54th minute, before expertly slotting a penalty three minutes later, and ended up with a match winning 1-5 total. Unplayable. 10 

John O’Rourke: 

Slotted a crucial score late on. 7 

Conor Corbett: 

Set up O’Rourke’s score. 6 

Kevin O’Donovan: 

Replaced Fahy in the 58th minute and got on loads of ball late on. 7 

Chris óg Jones: 

Got the clinching score. 6 

Mark Cronin: 

Late appearance. 6

