Influx of U20 hurling stars should make for some very interesting and tough A v B Cork games in training 

THE inevitable consequence of a county winning an U20 All-Ireland hurling title is that instantly the question gets asked as to which players, and how many, of that victorious side should be immediately promoted to the senior panel?

It’s only human nature, and especially so if the senior side has come up short in recent times.

We’re always looking for the shiny, new players to come straight in, and every now and then someone, such as Ciáran Joyce, instantly becomes part of a senior set-up, but usually it takes a bit longer to make that jump.

A quick look at Cork’s victorious U20 panel of this year and a few players do look senior ready, to be fair.

Eoin Downey has already made that leap, even if he hasn’t nailed down a championship starting berth, yet.

Brion Saunderson, Shane Kingston, Micheal Mullins and Ben Cunningham look to be best placed of the rest to make the leap, with a lot of the other stars still underage next year, so they should probably be let develop a while yet.

And while those talented players could well take to senior inter county fare like ducks to water the big issue for them is that they might have to get in line, as some of the U20 winners from 2020 and 2021 will be hoping that it is their time to graduate to the big time first.

From the 2020 All-Ireland winning panel, which was won in a 2-19 to 1-18 victory over Dublin in Nowlan Park, Joyce, Tommy O’Connell, Brian Roche, Shane Barrett, Pádraig Power and Brian Hayes all saw championship action this year, while Alan Connolly would also have done so only for injury.

Seven from that win looks a good number, but it doesn’t quite stop there, as the captain of that team Conor O’Callaghan might also have figured only for injury.

The Dromtariffe man looked the part at corner back in the win over Galway in the league earlier in the year, only for an untimely injury to put the brakes on his bid for championship inclusion.

His defensive partner Eoin Roche is also there or thereabouts too and will remain a serious option for the full back line next year, while Dáire O’Leary is a player who a lot of people thought would be a fixture in the starting fifteen by now only for injury.

A clear run of health might see that change.

Daire Connery has represented Cork at senior level, even if he wasn’t in the picture this year.

A big year for Na Piarsaigh at Senior A level might well put him back in the frame.

Darragh Flynn is another who has had injury issues in recent times, and a clear run at it could see him push for a squad place next season, while Sean Twomey has seemed on the verge of a breakthrough for some time now.

His physical attributes mean he remains a serious option for Pat Ryan next year, while similarly Colin O’Brien still remains a physical scoring option in the forward line.

Which brings us to the 2021 winnings crew, which has some of the same names above like O’Leary, Power, Hayes and Flynn, but there are a few others from that 4-19 to 2-14 win over Galway that will be hoping to progress in 2024.

Ethan Twomey came on for the last few minutes of the agonising one-point defeat to Limerick, and looked the part.

A few extra kg’s over the next nine months should help him get a role in Cork’s middle eight next year.

That year’s captain Cormac O’Brien is a player that might be somewhat under the radar for many, but he can play a number of different roles, and it would be no great surprise if Ryan used him more often going forward.

Brian O’Sullivan and Sam Quirke are two players who have been in and around the panel in recent times and are the like of players that Micheal Mullins will have to leapfrog. That is easier said than done.

Ultimately, these All-Ireland wins have ensured that Pat Ryan has plenty options to call upon.

Everyone will have their own opinions on who should be promoted to the first team, but ultimately only Ryan’s opinion really counts on that score.

The huge amount of players with serious ambitions of being part of the Cork set-up should ensure that the A v B matches are going to get extra tasty from now on, and that can only be a good thing for Cork hurling.