Cork City WFC looking for back to back to wins against Treaty United in All-Island Cup 

A rejuvenated Cork City team travel to Limerick this Saturday to take on Treaty United in the Avenir Sports Women's All-Island Cup at 5pm, just a week after recording their first win of the season.

The Rebel Army marked their first game in the cross border competition by beating DLR Waves 2-1 at Carrig Park in Fermoy, with Chloe Atkinson and Kiera Sena getting the goals.

The real story of the game is how the team team dug in to make sure they avoided a second half collapse after Katie Malone scored a penalty for DLR Waves.

City were forced to defend and protect their lead, something that has only happened once this season, and that game ended in a 1-1 draw with Treaty United at the Market Fields.

The real problem is their tendency to fall apart defensively in the second half of games, with the worst examples being the 6-0 loss at Tolka Park and the 5-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

In both games City started well, caused problems for the opposition, and imploded after the break.

Saturday had the potential to be another one of those games, especially with a team protecting a lead for just the second time all year.

The collapse never happened as the team were defensively strong, something that started with goalkeeper Abby McCarthy. She was quick off her line to deal with everything, and this stopped DLR Waves from doing anything with the set-pieces they won late in the game.

Jesse Mendez and Ciara McNamara gave nothing away, with the pair commanding the penalty area and forcing DLR to shoot from distance. This played right into City’s hands as every attempt went straight into Abby McCarthy’s hands.

Eva Mangan rubber stamped the win by getting her side a late free-kick and keeping the ball in the corner flag.

Cork City's Kiera Sena celebrates her goal against DLR Waves' during the Avenir All Island cup at Carrig Park, Fermoy.. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

It’s too soon to say that this is the turning point in the season, DLR Waves had to play on a tight pitch in unfamiliar surroundings and the Rebel Army were boosted by a sizable home support in north Cork.

That’s why Saturday is almost the perfect game to build on the win, City have a good record against Treaty and they avoided defeat earlier in the season in Limerick. A result on Shannonside could really fuel a sense that things are finally going in the right direction after a difficult start to the league season.

Treaty started their cup campaign on the same day as City and lost 3-2 in Belfast, with Cara Griffin getting to late goals to keep her side fighting until the final few seconds.

Should City get a result in Limerick, and things go their way in the game involving DLR Waves and Crusaders in Dublin, they could quality for the semi-finals with a draw in Belfast.