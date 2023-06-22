Ireland ready for first World Cup warm-up match against Zambia 

THE countdown to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup officially starts this week with the Republic of Ireland taking on Zambia in a friendly at Tallaght Stadium tonight, with kick-off set for 7:30pm.

The Girls In Green have been together for the last few weeks in Dublin for group training sessions, and now they hope to make their individual cases known for a place on the flight to Austrailia.

The Zambian fixture will be followed by a friendly with France in Tallaght, and both games are sold out.

The entire focus right now for the players to make sure they are included in Vera Pauw’s final squad, or to be listed as one of the three options that can be called up if a player is deemed injured at the tournament.

The squad for the Zambia game includes two players from Cork; Megan Connolly and Saoirse Noonan.

Lily Agg, who declares for Ireland through her Cork born grandmother, is also expected to be involved.

Denise O’Sullivan has just landed in Dublin from North Carolina and will have no involvement in the fixture.

Katie McCabe was one of the players impacted by the European Club Association's directive that said players should be released for international duty from June 23rd.

A comprise was agreed earlier this month that will allow the Ireland captain to join up on the 19th, but she is not expected to play against the Zambians.

Ireland will also be without Aoife Mannion, with the defender recovering from a knee injury that disrupted the end of her season with Manchester United.

One player that could feature, and will be making a case to be included in the final squad, is Cork’s Saoirse Noonan.

Megan Connolly signs autographs for supporters during a Republic of Ireland women open training session at UCD Bowl in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The striker is back with the senior team after missing the February and April internationals and she is after finishing her first full season with Durham AFC in the FA Women’s Championship.

Noonan hasn’t had the easiest of time of late, the striker had to battle back from a knee injury and she still managed to get five goals in 13 starts at one point during the season.

Megan Connolly will also be looking to assert her importance to Pauw as she missed the latter part of the World Cup qualifying campaign over an injury that was picked up during the 1-0 win over Finland.

The midfielder, who has traditionally played in defence, is going into this international window after finishing her spell with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Connolly ended her stint in the south coast by helping the club reach the FA Women’s Cup semi-finals and avoid relegation in the Women’s Super League.

The need to make their case to Pauw radiates through the entire squad.

Liverpool’s Niamh Fahey gave a brief insight on this while speaking to the media at an open training session in at the UCD Bowl in Dublin.

“I’ve never thought that I’m a dead cert,” she said.

“I’ve always gone in with the mentality that you are only as good as your last game. You have to continually prove it at the top level. It is the same at club and country.”

They will be playing a Zambian team that also qualified for their first ever Women’s World Cup.

The Cooper Queens are riding the crest of a wave at the moment as they got to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup last year, and narrowly lost to eventual winners South Africa.

There is a genuine sense of the unknown with this fixture, which makes it an ideal warm up match.