Fantastic four has Cork City flying in the last few weeks

AFTER a difficult start to life in the Premier Division, Cork City are flying after winning four out of their last five games. This has allowed the Rebel Army to claw their way up the table, and edge closer to Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers.

They went from losing six in a row to winning four straight games for the first time since the spring of 2018. It’s a remarkable transformation, especially given that they conceded just once over 360 minutes.

This all happened after Colin Healy resigned in May 2023. The manager, who guided City to the First Division title and promotion to the top tier of the Irish football pyramid, vacated his position in the immediate aftermath of a 5-0 loss at Dalymount Park and the entire Cork soccer community was left scrambling for answers.

The solution was a makeshift management team, a group that is led by Sporting Director Liam Buckley. It also includes Head of Academy Liam Kearney, along with former assistants to Healy; Richie Holland and Declan Coleman.

This group will stay together until the end of the season, a hugely popular decision with fans.

But how did they turn things around? What exactly did they do that’s turned City into one of the form teams in the league?

Cork City Sporting Director Liam Buckley at Turner's Cross. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

It’s a set of questions the fans have yet to ask themselves, as they have been too busy enjoying victories over Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians. The latter was arguably their most impressive result of the season as City conceded an equaliser in the 88th minute and the winning goal went into the Shed End just 30 seconds later.

It is proof of a whole mentality shift at Turner’s Cross, something that did not seem possible in the middle of the six-game losing streak.

The result that changed everything was the 1-0 victory over Sligo Rovers at Turner’s Cross. Ruairi Keating got the only goal of the game and City stopped the Bit O’Red from scoring for 75 minutes.

The Shamrock Rovers win might be over shadowed by the three red cards that Stephen Bradley’s team received, but it was still a solid performance against a side in the hunt for their fourth consecutive league title.

Then they went to Drogheda, a classic six-pointer between two teams at the bottom of the table. If City lost, they ran the risk of getting cut adrift with UCD at the bottom of the table. Three points would have cut the gap and sucked Drogheda into the battle, which is exactly what happened at Weavers Park.

One of the reasons for such a turnaround is the formation, which hasn’t been changed. City continue to play 3-5-2 under the new management team, with the only difference between the current system and the one Healy used being the full-backs sitting deeper.

Instead of pushing forward and trying to create overloads in the final third, the full-backs are linking up with the back three and giving less room to the opposition in wide positions. This was the opposite case at the start of the season, with teams like Bohemians exploiting the space on either wing that were vacated by the full-backs pushing up.

Holland even admitted that the management team have been focusing on the defence in a recent interview with The Echo.

It’s not just the defence that has been winning games for City; Keating and Tunde Olowabi have finally struck up a partnership.

This was always going to take time, especially with one of the players adapting to the step up to the Premier Division with a new strike partner. Once they established their own roles and created a sense of understanding, the pair began creating meaningful chances.

Another factor is squad maturity, as this group have become fluent in the pace of the Premier Division. The step up to the highest level of the domestic game was always going to be a big jump, and the struggles showed in the opening weeks of the season. This wasn’t helped by the fact that City rarely played back-to-back starting XIs in games over issues with suspensions and injuries.

This leaves City in the bottom half of the table with their destiny in their own hands. They were never going to compete at the top, such an ambition would have been too much too soon for a newly promoted young squad. Instead, they are competing and keeping up with the teams around them, which is what supporters wanted.

Their results have created a solid platform to build from after the midseason break, and shown where the team need to strengthen.

There’s a shortage of options at full back in the squad, but these conversations are for another day. Right now, fans are just happy that City are back.