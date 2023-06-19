Duhallow through to senior semis at just

DUHALLOW made it through to the semi-finals of the Senior Hurling Championship (divisional section) at the first time of asking on Tuesday night with an impressive and well-deserved win over Carrigdhoun in Mallow.

The north Cork side were lining out for their first game of the season with their opponents looking to bounce back from their first round loss to Muskerry the previous week.

Duhallow showed that they were well up for the fight from the off with a delighted manger Donal O’Mahoney proud of the effort put in by all his charges.

“It was excellent from our point of view” said O’Mahoney at the final whistle.

“We are obviously delighted. A win in your first outing of the season gives us a bit of a boost and also gives us a bit of a break of two weeks so I think all concerned will be delighted with that.”

Duhallow had their challenges coming into the game but overcame them to advance in this nail-biting tie.

“We had a lot of fellas injured coming into the game and we had a few fellas that played with injuries so there is great credit due to our lads and to be fair the same goes to Carrigdhoun because it is desperately difficult with the volume of games that are coming to get access to these lads.”

Pride in the jersey is key in the north Cork division and the Kilbrin man was thrilled to see his players coming through the ranks.

Duhallow's Tomas Howard shoots for goal under pressure from Carrigdhoun's William Hurley, during their Divisional/Colleges Premier Senior Hurling Championship clash, at Mallow.

“All of these lads did represent Duhallow at minor and U21 and they are still willing to play and tog out for their division – there is a good bit of pride within the players that play doe Duhallow.”

The game was enthralling from the off with little or nothing in it from the off.

“It was a bit of a topsy turvy game to be fair but credit to Carrigdhoun they have some fantastic hurlers.

"They are very quick and stretched our defence so you could see how they would get four goals – our keeper (Patrick Dineen) also made some saves that stopped the tally being higher.

"All told this was a great game with lots of scores and only two between the sides at the finish.

“Of course we are minus the fellas from Kanturk that we would often have had over the years but tonight we had 20 fellas here tonight with 18 or 19 of them getting on the pitch.

“We also had another five sitting in the dugout with injuries that would have played if they could and hopefully we can get some of them back for the next day.

"There are opportunities for lads to represent but for now we will be happy with our lot and prepare for a big game with Avondhu in a couple of weeks’ time.

"It's back to working hard now on the training pitch and get ourselves ready for the next game."