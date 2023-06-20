John Horgan: Cork look on with envy as the business end of the SHC comes to life this weekend with the quarter finals

THE business end of the hurling championship year has been reached with just five games to be played and six counties now remaining in the chase for the McCarthy Cup.

Those five games, two quarters, two semis and a final will be reduced to three after next weekend's two games featuring Tipperary against Galway and Clare against Dublin.

Whilst Limerick still occupy the position of favourites to retain the big prize and thus joining hurling's immortals, Kilkenny and Cork in winning the four-in-a-row, the general consensus seems to be that is by no means a certainty and, in fact, the title race is more open than it might have been in recent times.

Of the six, Dublin would be regarded as the outsiders but when it was required last Saturday in the second-half of their encounter with Carlow they turned up the temprature gauge considerably after being in arrears at the interval.

They will be going in against Clare on the back of what was eventually an emphatic victory and as a consequence there will be a certain amount of cautious optimism prevailing in their camp.

Conversely, Clare will have had to recover quickly from their Munster final loss to Limerick, a game of fierce intensity and we will have to wait and see if they have been able to consign that very narrow loss to the outer regions of the memory bank.

There is a perception that given the massive battleground that the Munster championship is, the teams emerging from it are unable to replicate that same intensity when they climb on to the All-Ireland stage.

There might be a certain amount of truth in that and Clare, despite getting past Wexford in the quarter-final last year, were a very tired team when they were well beaten by Kilkenny in the semi-final.

you just don't know until the day of the game how a losing provincial finalist is going to react in such a quick turnaround.

Galway manager Henry Shefflin dejected after the game

All the more so when that loss was by just the bare minimum and the fact that they were denied what was a blatant free that would almost certainly have taken the game with Limerick into extra-time for the second year on the trot.

Maybe the circumstances of that loss will galvanise them all the more and they will be sufficiently energised to show that they are very genuine All-Ireland contenders.

One of the main improvements that Brian Lohan will be seeking from his players is that they will be far more efficient with their final delivery, that they can eradicate the profligacy that has affected them badly in the Munster campaign.

Dublin will be more than happy to be where they are now, in the thick of the mix when they might not have been one of the favoured three to emerge from Leinster.

There was a suggestion in certain quarters that on their home patch, Offaly might put it up to Tipperary.

That certainly did not come to pass and their Tullamore encounter last Saturday had run its course by half-time.

There has been an upsurge in the Faithful County's fortunes this season and last with their minors and under-20s reaching the final day of their season.

They had performed admirably in the Joe McDonagh Cup without getting any reward but they learned a harsh lesson last Saturday when Tipp took them to the cleaners and in the process creating a new championship record with a return of 7-38.

They had 13 different players contributing on the scoreboard and if ever there was an illustration of the gulf that exists between the top tier counties and those below them, this was it.

The game was live on the GAAGo channel and it was an opportunity to try and evaluate the state of play with this Tipp team.

Despite playing four games in Munster at the group stage there was no real surety of where they are at and the loss to Waterford certainly had people scratching their heads.

Despite the avalanche of scores that they piled on Offaly, a certain amount of that uncertainty remains and it will take until next weekend's quarter-final showdown with Galway before a true assessment can be made of them.

They were ruthless against Offaly, easing any fears that might have existed after their loss to Waterford, a loss that nearly ended their hurling year.

Even allowing for the fact that Offaly were clearly out of their depth, some of the Tipp scoring return was eye catching.

A lot of their green flags were invented and executed with great efficiency and the return of Jason Forde to the attack showed what they had been missing since his withdrawl against Cork because of injury.

Every county team boss wants there to be fierce competition for places on the starting team, he wants the replacements that come in to be able to make an immediate impact, one of the key reasons for Limerick's success over the past five years.

Tipp boss, Liam Cahill now seems to have that bit of an embarrassment of riches at his disposal and last Saturday he was without Cathal Barrett and Conor Bowe.

Conor Stakelum and Alan Tynan have been making a big mark on the proceedings and Jake Morris is becoming the hurler that he was marked out to be a few years back.

Tipp and Galway have had some fierce battles down the years going back to the 1989 All-Ireland semi-final when Sylvie Linnane and Michael McGrath were sent off for Galway in a very tempestuous encounter and the late and great Tony Keady wasn't allowed play.

The jury is out too on where this Galway team are at and, similar to Clare, they must quickly reinvent themselves after their shattering, one point loss to Kilkenny in the Leinster final.

Patience among supporters is running a bit thin with this current Galway squad and having failed again in Leinster, another season without silverware will not go down well.

The same can be said of Tipperary, of course, which puts a huge emphasis on both sets of players to do the business next Saturday.

The expectation is that Clare will eventually wear Dublin down and set up a semi-final collision with Kilkenny while we'll take a punt on Tipp to get past Galway and set up a massive semi-final with Limerick.

It's a pity that Cork don't feature any more in our conversations but that's how the cookie crumbles.