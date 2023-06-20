Quarter finals will show us if Munster hurling is better and stronger than Leinster hurling

THE week before Limerick played Galway in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, John Kiely spoke about the benefits of having a four-week break in the lead-in to the match.

"Maybe four years ago, if you had said you're going to get a four-week break, different scenario," said Kiely.

“This time around, it was exactly what we needed after a long, tough game against Clare. We needed a little bit of time for the bodies to heal after that.

"It’s a different group now, an older, more mature group. We have a lot more experience as coaches as well so I think we have managed it really well. Everybody is really happy with the schedule.

"They feel that they have enough time for recovery, enough time for work."

In the aftermath of the recent Munster final, Kiely revisited that same theme.

“It’s a great opportunity,” he said.

“We managed four weeks last year. We’ve done it in the past. We know our routine – it’s nailed down. Everybody knows exactly what is going to happen this week, the week after, the week after that and the subsequent week.”

Limerick have learned that lesson the hard way, especially as Munster champions. When they first went into an All-Ireland semi-final as provincial champions under Kiely, in 2019, they were beaten by Kilkenny.

It was a shock, but, on the otherhand, it wasn’t either. Since the qualifiers began in 2002, that 2019 semi-final was the 15th time where the Munster champions had advanced directly to an All-Ireland semi-final – and Limerick’s defeat continued a miserable run where the Munster champions won just four times.

Those stats around the Munster champions were even more pronounced when compared to how Kilkenny mastered the long run-in.

Of the 16 All-Ireland semi-finals Kilkenny won in the first 19 seasons under Brian Cody (up until 2020), 11 were secured after at least a four/five week lay-off.

Kilkenny had the best players but being able to expertly manage that extended layoff - and being able to replicate it before the final – was crucial to Kilkenny’s success under Cody.

Kilkenny mastered the art because they were so annually accustomed to it. In Munster, no one enjoyed that privilege because no team had been that dominant.

Kilkenny captain Eoin Cody lifts the Bob O'Keeffe Cup after his side's victory in the Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Limerick have reached a similar stage now to Kilkenny back then, in that they are so annually accustomed to dealing with the layoff between the Munster final and All-Ireland semi-final.

And yet, there is a theory that if Limerick are finally going to be beaten in a knockout championship game for the first time since that 2019 All-Ireland semi-final, that this year’s semi-final may present that opportunity.

That is another argument, but having one dominant team in the game also reinforces the theory of how difficult it is to win an All-Ireland through the back door, just like it was when Kilkenny were so dominant.

It’s ten years ago now two teams reached the All-Ireland final through the back door – Clare and Cork.

Yet that has only happened once since – in 2019, when Tipperary and Kilkenny came through.

However, it’s 11 years since a team came through the backdoor and beat a provincial champion in the final – Kilkenny in 2012, when they turned over a Galway side which had hammered them in that year’s Leinster final.

Since the qualifier era began in 2002, 12 Munster teams have reached an All-Ireland final through the back door.

Five of those sides – Cork in 2004, Tipperary in 2010 and 2019, Clare in 2013 and Limerick in 2018 – went on to win the All-Ireland.

Prior to 2020 though, only two Munster teams – Cork in 2005 and Tipperary in 2016 – won Munster and All-Ireland titles in the same season since that qualifier era began.

One standout team arriving on the scene again has completely altered the narrative, which has also made it harder again for teams to come through that back-door route.

Since the introduction of the round robin, that pathway is now restricted to a preliminary quarter-final and an All-Ireland quarter-final.

In the first two years of the round robin, two teams came through that route – Limerick and Tipperary – to win an All-Ireland.

Last year though, the two Munster teams – Clare and Cork – crashed and burned along the way.

Cork were unlucky to lose to Galway in the quarter-final but Clare were lucky to beat Wexford at the same stage before getting hammered by Kilkenny in the semi-final.

Clare looked spent by that stage after the Munster final went to extra-time.

This year’s Munster championship though, has been even more intense than last year’s campaign.

Leinster had nothing like that intensity so the big question now is where will that leave the Munster teams compared to the Leinster sides?

In the first line of his acceptance speech after the Leinster final, Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody cleared his throat.

He wanted to get something off his chest first before he started thanking everyone who needed to be thanked.

“We’re hearing all week that there’s no hurling in Leinster,” said Cody.

“Well there’s plenty of hurling in Leinster.”

Nobody has ever doubted that there is but Cody’s comment was a clear swipe at Munster and the commentary that the game down south is far better than what’s on show in the east.

Nobody can deny that the Munster championship was far superior to Leinster this year.

Yet the All-Ireland quarter-finals will prove now if the Munster sides are better.

Or if the Leinster sides are fresher when it matters most at this stage of the season.