Tommy Hyde makes it five wins in a row in his professional boxing career

THE Governor, Tommy Hyde fought the biggest fight of his career when he beat French boxer Salim Ben Rejeb on points in a Super Middleweight bout after six exciting rounds at the Siam Warriors cross-code event at a packed Parochial Hall last Saturday night.

The Northside native, Hyde looked relaxed and confident as he walked in to the ring to the sound of the Fields of Athenry, that had his loyal supporters in raptures in the famous Northside venue.

Another Cork boxer Cathal Crowley also made his home debut when he fought Polish boxer Patryk Polasik in another Super Middleweight bout.

The Southside fighter put in a very polished performance that would have certainly pleased his stablemate Spike O’Sullivan on his way to his second victory of his professional career and stay unbeaten.

Hyde made a good start to the fight using his jab with good effect and rocked his opponent with a furious right hand to the body in the opening exchanges.

However, the Frenchman responded with two powerful shots to Hyde’s body, but they had no real effect on the hometown favourite, as he finished the round on top.

Tommy Hyde entering the Parochial Hall in front of a sellout attendance last Saturday night.

Tommy again kept Rejeb at bay again in the second round sticking his left jab into face of the Frenchman and hurt his opponent with a powerful right shot to side of the head.

Hyde finished the round with a wonderful combination that rocked Rejeb back on his feet.

The third round the visitor started on the front foot planting continuous shots to Hyde’s body.

He observed the early pressure to hurt his man again with a powerful right hook that nearly lifted the roof off the venue.

He continued to pile on the pressure in the closing minute of the round with a flurry of punch’s that certainly hurt Rejeb.

The Home fighter started the forth round with a superb combination to the head and body and had his opponent in trouble two minutes into the round with a ferocious right hand to head.

In the final minute the visitor traded punches with Hyde, however his punch’s only bounced off the Cork fighter.

Hyde again started the fifth round throwing some powerful punches and it looked as his opponent was tiring, however, he had to use all experience and craft to escape the onslaught from Hyde.

Tommy looked very comfortable and composited as he kept using his jab with great effect and when he caught Rejeb with another right hook to the head to finish the round.

Hyde used all his strength and speed in the final round pile on the pressure on his opponent.

Corkman Cathal Crowley after his second professional fight with Spike O’Sullivan, Sean Kelly and Dave O’Connell at the Parochial Hall last Saturday night.

He kept raining punches Rejeb to the huge roars of his large following.

In the end, the Cork man had too much for his French opponent with a very polished performance. He will had tougher fights in front of him, but now he can enjoy his victory.

It was great to see in the large attendance boxers from the past and present from all over the Country especially our own Gary Spike O’Sullivan, Gordon Joyce and Michael Roche.

Tommy came into this fight with a impressive 4-0 record at the light Heavyweight Division all by way of knockout, however, he certainly didn’t disappoint everyone who came out for a great night of boxing organised by Martin Horgan from the Siam Warriors.