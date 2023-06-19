Tommy Hyde blown away by the reception he received from the Cork boxing public

AS the dust settled on what was an excellent night’s entertainment at the Parochial Hall, I made my way into the dressing room of the victorious Tommy The Governor Hyde and he was sitting down with the beads of sweat rolling down his face.

He look up at me and with a cheeky smile on his face and said: “That was the most unreal experience of my life.

”When I looked out at the crowd from the stage my heart missed a beat, however, I’m so very grateful for all the support and for tonight,“ Tommy said.

“This was a big step up for me tonight as my opponent was a very experienced and tough operator.

"We had a plan to use my reach to let my jab keep him at bay. As the fight went on I could feel that I was getting on top, but I had to keep my concentration because it only takes one punch to finish a fight.

"I felt I won every round to be honest and I’m delighted to have six rounds of boxing under my belt.

“I want to thank all the people who came out tonight to support me and I hope they enjoyed the show.

“I will enjoy tonight with my family and friends at our bar in Hannah Bawn’s and I probably be dancing on the bar later, however, I will be back training next week for my fight in August in Boston,” Tommy added.

On my way out of the Hall I met Tommy’s opponent Salim Ben Rejeb and his was very gracious in defeat.

“I thought he was a very tough and good fighter. He really surprised me with his speed and power and I think he has a bright future ahead of him.

"It was a really hard fight but the better man won on the night. The atmosphere was electric from the very start of the fight and best of luck to Tommy in he future,” Salim said.

Tommy’s father and manger Gary danced around the ring with delight after the fight, as he was extremely proud of his son.

“I’m so proud and delighted for Tommy as he has worked so hard in the last few years to get to fight in front of the Cork public tonight, Gary said.

“This is his fifth fight this year and we plan to keep him busy with another three fights this year.

"He will fight in Boston later in August and we will hope to bring him back to Cork later this year.

“What can I say about the support, I never seen the Hall rock like that since the basketball days in the eighties," Gary added.