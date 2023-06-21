Grangevale celebrate 70th anniversary with Premier A league title win

CORK AUL outfit Grangevale FC celebrated the club’s 70th anniversary recently at a function at the Grange Bar and proceeded to follow it up by winning the Premier A title for the first time writes Finbarr Buckley.

Among those who attended were current and past players along with the only remaining founder member and present club president Donie Cronin.

Bernie Williamson, daughter of the much loved Dave, who had been a club stalwart since the mid-fifties till his passing in 2019, was also in attendance accompanied by her partner Ger.

During the course of the evening Distinguished Service Award presentations were made to Donie and Bernie along with the successful manager of the successive championship winning teams of 2008 and 2009, Neil McSorley.

Long serving committee member Pat Courtney and secretary Damien Lynch were also presented with service awards.

A signed jersey of the present squad was presented to Mr. Cronin by team manager Diarmuid O’Neill.

Mr O’Neill and his assistant Eoghan Jeffers were complimented for their behind the scenes organization of the event and the decoration of the lounge with bunting, balloons and a poster montage of past players and teams.

Former AUL fixture secretary Cathal Hughes and committee member Danny O’Flynn were invited guests with Mr Hughes presenting Mr Cronin with his award.

Mr Cronin spoke of his long association with the club, paying tribute to his great friend Dave Williamson with a tear in his eye. He felt confident ‘he’s looking down on ‘us’ from above’.

He made reference to deceased founder members, his own brother Paddy, Nelly, John and Joe Hunter, Gerard Rim Dineen, Liam Higgins, Maxwell Trevor, John ‘Rocker’ O’Connell, Billy O’Donovan and Michael Dorgan whose relatives were well represented on the night.

The club was named after Grangevale House which was situated at the top of where is now Pinecroft estate.

Danny O'Flynn (Cork AUL) presents the Premier A trophy to victorious Grangevale captain Alan Buckley at the Grange Bar in the presence of founder member Donie Cronin, left, and top scorer Billy Tabb

After entering the Munster Junior League in August 1953 the club played its early matches on a field on Conron’s Farm which was located where the Grange Bar and Aldi are situated today.

The first committee agreed to adapt the black and gold playing kit of crack English League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Mr. Cronin proudly displayed the first trophy ever won by the club in 1954 and expressed his heart felt thanks and wished the club well in the race for the Premier A title and in the weeks ahead.

Only Grattan United are in the AUL longer than Grangevale.

Among the honours won by the club over the past seventy years are the City Challenge Cup in 1957, the AOH Cup in 1979, successive promotions in 2008 and 2009 and more recently, a second City Challenge Cup and Corinthians Cup last season under the stewardship of O’Neill and Jeffers.

And so, the long wait to reach the premier division was finally realized after a dramatic campaign when AUL committee member Danny O’Flynn presented captain Alan Buckley with the trophy amid jubilant scenes inside the Grange Bar.

Prolific striker Billy Tabb made a clean sweep of the annual awards, scooping the player of the year, most valuable player and top scorer as well as the AUL Golden Boot award with 27 league goals.

Grangevale began the campaign positively and led the division briefly before being overtaken by Banteer and Kilumney United with UCC coming strong in the early weeks of the New Year.

With the club performing impressively in the early rounds FAI Junior and AOH Cups and postponements in the league due to waterlogged pitches, a backlog of matches began to materialize.

By the time mid April approached UCC had foraged ahead and it was clear at this stage that nothing less than two wins out of three over the students was required to have any chance of landing the title for the first time.

The first hurdle was secured with a 3-2 win at the Farm which was followed ten days later by a thrilling 2-1 win under lights at Mayfield Park after being one down at half-time in arguably the match of the season.

With the College keeping up the pressure with back to back wins over Killumney and comprehensively winning the third encounter between the teams, 5-0, Grangevale’s progress was delayed by an appeal.

After it was subsequently upheld, the three points gained was enough to pip Johnny Cooney’s UCC to the title by the narrowest of margins, a solitary point.

It could not have been any closer at the finish.