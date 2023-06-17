Late goals see Cork lose out to Galway in championship

Galway 3-11

Cork 1-11

Cork lost out to Galway in their opening round TG4 All-Ireland senior ladies football tie at Pearse Stadium on Saturday evening.

In a close game a goal with 11 minutes to go, scored by Ailbhe Davoren, proved to be the critical score as it put the home side four points in front and they never looked back from here.

Cork had to make three changes from the team announced during the week, with Libby Coppinger and Aoife Healy lining out with the senior camogie side earlier in the day.

This was an agreed split of the four dual players, with Hannah Looney and Orlaith Cahalane with the footballers. However a fractured foot, sustained during training, meant that Cahalane was unable to start and will be out for a number of weeks in a huge blow to both camps.

But the commitment of Coppinger and Healy to the football, as well as camogie, was shown as by half-time both were in Galway and on the bench and ready to come on.

It was a tense opening few minutes with both sides guilty of giving the ball away and defences on top.

Cork took the lead five minutes in when Doireann O’Sullivan pointed from a free, their first real scoring opportunity.

Hannah Noone replied for Galway, who were sitting deep and then trying to break at pace from defence.

The home side took the lead when Leanne Coen played Davoren in and she placed an unstoppable shot to the roof of the Cork net, to make it 1-1 to 0-1.

Cork replied with two Doireann O’Sullivan frees to put only a point between the sides before Galway had their keeper to thank for keeping them in front.

Eimear Kiely was played in but her effort was superbly pushed out for a 45 by Karen Connolly.

But from the 45 Cork raised a green flag when Connolly stopped Doireann O’Sullivan’s effort, but Ciara O’Sullivan was on hand to pick up the breaking ball and score.

But as the O’Sullivan’s were doing at one end the Leonard’s were replying at the other, with Tracey and Roisin both pointing to level it, 1-3 apiece.

Cork were dealt another blow when Sarah Leahy had to go off injured after 15 minutes.

Sarah Leahy of Cork in action against Róisín Leonard of Galway before she went off injured in a blow to the Rebels. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Doireann O’Sullivan got her fourth, again from a free, as Cork retook the lead, but it didn’t last long, with Coen replying for Galway.

Ciara O’Sullivan got Cork’s first point from play to put the Rebels back in front, but again with their next attack Galway were level with Tracey Leonard raising a white flag.

Ciara O’Sullivan put Cork back in front, before Roisin Leonard pointed from a free, to see it level for the fifth time, 1-6 apiece.

A point from Davoren, in the last minute of the half, saw Galway in front by one at the break, 1-7 to 1-6.

Another Doireann free had the sides level again with scoring opportunities scarce at the start of the second-half. She landed another free to put the Rebels back in front, but again Galway responded with Roisin Leonard equalising.

Another Doireann free, her seventh, put Cork back in front before Kate Slevin missing an opportunity to equalise.

With 42 minutes gone, and after a dash from Cork, Coppinger came on to play her part for the footballers, having already starred for the camogie side against Down.

Slevin made up for her earlier miss with two points from placed balls, to make it 1-10 to 1-9 after 46 minutes.

With 11 minutes to go Galway struck a crucial blow, when Nicola Ward and Coen combined to play Davoren in for their second goal, to make it 2-10 to 1-9.

Katie Quirke pulled a point back for the Rebels but the Galway held out to take the points.

Scorers for Galway: A Davoren 2-1, K Slevin 1-3 (2f), R Leonard 0-3 (1f), T Leonard 0-2, H Noone, L Coen 0-1 each.

Cork: D O’Sullivan 0-8 (8f), C O’Sullivan 1-2, K Quirke 0-1.

GALWAY: K Connolly; K Geraghty, S Ní Loingsigh (capt.), A Ní Cheallaigh; A Molloy, N Ward, H Noone; A Davoren, L Coen; S Brennan, L Ward, L Noone; T Leonard, R Leonard, O Divilly.

Subs: K Slevin for R Leonard, E Noone for L Noone, S Healy for S Brennan (all 40), S Divilly for A Molloy, C Miskell for T Leonard (both 57).

CORK: M O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey); A Ryan (Mourneabbey), E Meaney (Mourneabbey), R Phelan (Aghada); M Duggan (Dohenys), S Kelly (Araglen Desmonds Bui), L O’Mahony (O’Donovan Rossa); S Leahy (Aghada), C O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey); H Looney (Aghada), D O’Sullivan (Mourneabbey), K Quirke (Bride Rovers); E Cleary (Eire Og), E Kiely (Valley Rovers), D Kiely (Valley Rovers).

Subs: M O’Callaghan (Mourneabbey) for S Leahy (15 inj), L Coppinger (St Colums) for E Cleary (42), D Kiniry (Lisgoold) for L O’Mahony (53), L Fitzgerald (Mourneabbey) for D Kiely (55).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill, Kerry.