Cork City WFC claim first win of the season against DLR Waves in new cross-border competition

Cork City 2

DLR Waves 1

Cork City WFC kicked off their Avenir Sports Women's All-Island Cup campaign by getting their first win of the season, with DLR Waves going down 2-1 at Carrig Park in Fermoy on Saturday evening.

It was a performance that the supporters have been waiting for since the opening day of the season, and goals from Chloe Atkinson and Kiera Sena set them up for a pressure reliving win.

Everything started with runs down the wings by the goal-scorers but it wasn’t here that the club excelled.

They comfortably dealt with everything that was sent their way, something that started with Abby McCarthy getting in the way of a shot from Neema Nyangasi.

Atkinson was the star player for City when they got forward. Her pace dominated the right flank, and she set up Christina Dring for the first real chance of the game.

The shot was saved by Rugile Auskalnyte and the offside flag went up as the ball was turned in by the striker.

DLR, a team that beat City twice this season in the league, tried to hit back and faced an inspired Jesse Mendez.

The midfielder, who was positioned in defence, marshalled those around her and stopped the Dubliners from playing through the middle.

When City tried to break when they got the ball back, two runs by Sena were flagged for offside.

Atkinson also tried to score, and a sprint into the area was stopped by the DLR goalkeeper.

This moment of frustration was quickly forgotten about as a similar run ended with the ball going underneath Auskalnyte and City took the lead.

The second goal, which hit the back of the net in the 28th minute, was all down to the foot work of Sena.

She twisted into the area, danced free of her marker, and fired across the goal and in.

DLR began the second half by winning a penalty and Katie Malone put this away. City’s lead was down to one and suddenly it was a totally different game. Now it was all about defending instead of expressing themselves in attack.

City were excellent at dealing with set pieces, with Abby McCarthy dominating the area every time DLR sent a ball in.

The first line of defence was Danielle Burke and Ciara McNamara, and they worked together to clear their lines.

At this point of the game, DLR had possession and were pushing for an equaliser. It never came, or threatened to come, as City ground down their Dublin rivals.

Eva Mangan almost personally made sure of this as she won the club a late free-kick and kept the ball in the corner flag.

Abby McCarthy had to make one last save and that was it, City had their first win of the season.

The team will now go to Limerick to face Treaty United and that will be followed by a game with Crusaders in Belfast.

Cork City: Abby McCarthy; Ciara McNamara, Christina Dring, Eva Mangan, Shaunagh McCarthy, Chloe Atkinson, Jesse Mendez, Niamh Cotter, Fiana Bradley, Alix Mendez, Kiera Sena.

Subs: Kelly Leahy for Cotter (65), Danielle Burke for Sena (74), Lauren Walsh for Atkinson (74).

DLR Waves: Rugile Auskalnyte; Nicole Keogh, Hannah Tobin Jones, Jessica Gleeson, Isobel Finnegan, Katie Malone, Neema Nyangasi, Oleta Griffin, Robyn Bolger, Eve O’Brien, Cliodhna Donnelly.

Subs: Aoife Brophy for Keogh (32), Freya Roche for O’Brien (54).

Referee: Ray Matthews