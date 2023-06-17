Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 18:09

Cork boss Matthew Twomey not happy with the amount of chances Cork are leaving behind in games

Cork vs Down

Linda Mellerick

IN the end it was job done and points gained for Cork in their All-Ireland championship second round senior camogie tie with Down on Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. 

Manager Matthew Twomey had a tough week due to the clash of the tie with the footballers, who were playing in Galway on Saturday night. 

He was happy it was behind him. 

"Yeah, it’s a fierce relief to have the week over with for one thing and get a win after having four losses, to get points on the board and a bit of confidence. 

"We played very edgy in the first half and even a goal down at one stage which was disappointing but we got a great second quarter and pulled away just before half time which was pleasing."

Asking if those four defeats in a row, three to Galway, had psychologically affected the players, Matthew said:

"I’d say so, because our main problem was the scoring and it was the same again today because even in the first half we had 96 possessions against their 30, so we dominated the game and should have been a lot further ahead but there was an edginess in front of the goal again. 

"But as soon as we got into a roll to finish up with 3-19 you have to be pleased. But at the same time if you want to be critical we still left a good few scores especially goals after us."

The short passing game was getting Cork into trouble and when they went more direct it paid off. Twomey agreed.

"Yeah I suppose after watching their games (Down) they were after going very defensive in many of their games and they didn’t this time and we were playing a game to work around them but there was oceans of space and as soon as we got the information we wanted to get the ball in as fast as possible in front of the full forward line because they were causing wreck inside there. 

"And again as I say we got three goals but there was more there, even in the first half."

Niamh Mallon is Down’s star and troubled some Cork defenders all day long. 

"Yeah I think we had three different defenders on her, she was excellent and did their main scoring. 

"She got a couple of points out on the wing, they were glorious to watch. 

"She is a great player," he graciously acknowledged.

Cork will face Clare next in two weeks time.

"We will watch the video, see where we can improve and hope to play better next time out and be more clinical in front of goal."

<p>Hula Hoops Women's Paudie O'Connor Cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium; Singleton SuperValu Brunell vs Fr Mathews.</p>

Brunell Basketball Club part company with long-term sponsor and partner Tomas Singleton 

