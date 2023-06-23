Cobh host Munster rivals Waterford on return from summer break

Cobh Ramblers face second-placed Munster rivals Waterford FC at St Colman’s Park upon their return to action after the mid-season break.

The Rams head into this fixture in fourth, just behind Athlone Town on goal difference after their important 1-0 win over Treaty United last time out. Liam Kervick’s 80th minute strike was enough to see Cobh take all three points, but Shane Keegan’s side will have a much tougher task at home against the Blues tonight.

Waterford have looked unbeatable at times this season, and have picked up massive wins over the likes of Treaty United, Kerry FC, Finn Harps and of course, Cobh Ramblers.

STRUGGLE

Cobh’s difficult run of results against Waterford continued last time out at the RSC, as they suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of their Munster rivals.

Keegan is yet to pick up a point against Waterford since taking charge of the Rams a season and a half ago, losing each of his six attempts, with a combined goal difference of -20 in that period.

The last time the sides met at St Colman’s Park, Ramblers managed to find the net through Jack Doherty’s penalty, but three goals from Waterford’s Roland Idowu, Ronan Coughlan and Shane Griffin were enough to defeat the hosts.

Waterford FC have been in top form as of late, and have won five of their last six, while scoring 25 and conceding just one. That run started with their last victory over Cobh, as they put an end to a two-game losing streak with their 5-0 triumph over Ramblers.

The Blues have only lost once away from home this season, a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Galway United in May. They’ve been superb on the road this season and will be heavy favourites tonight as they travel west to face Keegan's overachieving Cobh Ramblers team.

Keith Long’s Waterford side have proven very difficult to break down when they operate in a 4-2-3-1 system. They concede few chances while simultaneously creating many, and can punish any team on any given day.

Cobh Ramblers were completely overrun last time out, despite defending quite well for parts of the game, a mark of the difference in class between the two clubs.

Keegan’s side often surprise on the big occasion, and in front of the home crowd, will look to restrict the opportunities of Ronan Coughlan, who has scored a staggering 25 goals in just 17 league games for the Blues.

Cobh Ramblers will be hopeful of taking the game to Waterford, but all the while remaining mindful of where their focus remains – third position in the league table.

The Rams are expected to have everyone available for this fixture, the only potential doubts are Mike McCarthy, James O’Leary and Issa Kargbo who have all been sidelined for several weeks with injury. Keegan is unlikely to rush the trio back into action, but it’s possible that they could be available to feature on the bench.