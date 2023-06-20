Once a Langer, always a Langer for this group of life-long friends who meet once a year to play golf

THERE are many positives from playing sport, and whether you are the team who has been successful or not, one achievement guaranteed is friends for life are made.

Recently, I caught up with a group of lads who grew up together.

A lot of them excelling in sport, mainly soccer for Wilton and Cork City.

A close knit group, they decided at a time when their lives were heading in different directions, that they would pick one weekend of the year to get together, play golf and make it an annual event.

19 years later the group of 24 is still going strong and the annual golf outing known as the “Langer cup” has become a popular event in their calendar.

I spoke with Doug Sloane who looks forward to the event each year and who is delighted to be celebrating 20 years next summer with great friends of his.

“We wanted to have a date / tradition in the calendar that would allow us all to meet up every year as everyone started to get married or drift apart from the group of us that grew up together,” said Sloane.

“It started in 2005 as the brainchild of myself and Richie Haly and Evan O’Mahony joined the committee (think Opus Dei meets the Illuminati) in 2006.

"Richie’s company at the time sponsored the purchase of the Langer Cup itself, a silver replica Ryder Cup, and we put together a website which is going to this day (Langercup.com).

"We decided on a Ryder Cup style format – a team event with two days of golf to be played in June every year.

The winning team of 2005 Evan O'Mahony, Dec Lehane, Pat O'Leary, Eoin Griffin, Charlie McCarthy, Doug Sloane, Brian O'Driscoll, Gar Fahy, Barry Broderick, Sean Mc Sweeney, Anthony Loughry, Ronnie O'Mahony. Pic two: winning team of 2023 Declan Lehane, Dave walsh, Gar Fleming (C), Padraig Mac sweeney, Anthony Loughry, Rob walsh, Cathal walsh, Evan o mahony, Richie Haly, Fergal Giltinan, Colm Lehane (John Carroll was missing for presentation).

"We split the group into two teams, Socks and Jocks which are terrible names but we couldn’t think of anything else," laughs Sloane.

“In 2005, we wrote to Bernhard Langer to see if he’d send us a signed photo to stick up on our new website but unfortunately Bernhard took it all too seriously and informed the Ryder Cup committee that we had impinged upon their trademarks on the website (which to be fair we had).

"The seven page solicitor’s letter we received from them is a treasured piece of Langer Cup memorabilia but it was all smoothed over in the end thanks to a friend in UCC’s law department.

“Ten of the original group have attended every Langer cup so far.

"Along with the three committee members. Sean Coughlan, Robin O’Sullivan, Seamus Collins, Fergal Giltenan, Donal Creedon, Declan Lehane and Brian O’Driscoll had made every event.

"We’ve had people travel home from Australia and Boston just to take part. But in fairness we have a core group of about 20 who have attended the majority of them.

"We’ve had 38 people play in the Langer cup so far and many of the players know each other since they were in nappies.

“The golf is a key focus for the weekend otherwise it would become like a stag weekend.

"It’s competitive for the couple of days that the event is on but in the grand scheme of things it’s just an excuse for a bunch of us from Bishopstown, Glasheen and Togher to get away together each year for a few pints.

"Some of the Langers would play to a high standard while others take the social side of it more seriously.

"Some of them take the social side of it way too seriously. Reminiscing and socialising including sing songs take place into the early hours of the morning.

"For the 20th anniversary the two founding committee members, Myself and Richie Haly will be opposing captains like we were for the 10th anniversary that I won comfortably," laughs Sloane.

"Richie has won the event on four occasions more than me but it’s not that competitive, right?

“For a lot of us we wouldn’t see a lot of the group from one end of the year to another so it’s been great as a way of keeping in touch.

“The handicaps range from 4 to 24 so there’s a broad spread of interest and ability. It’s probably split well across the categories.

"All the A players would be members of clubs around Cork and the C players would largely only play once or twice a year.

"The B’s would be a mix of the two for the most part.

“As a group we would have been very soccer-centric growing up.

"Over half would have played for Wilton United with a couple of them, Anthony Buckley and Fergal Giltenan who would have had trials in England and went on to play for Cork City.

"Our current winning captain, Gar Fleming, has a small bit of a connection to Cork City also.

"Almost all would have played soccer for various clubs growing up including Glasheen, Togher and Greenwood.

“Everyone is still very interested in soccer at every level and many of us are involved in underage clubs at numerous capacities, including coaching.

"All would have kicked or pucked a ball growing up and golf is now seen as way to keep us together after soccer brought us together.”