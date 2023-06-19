Stephen Kenny's Ireland need to make statement win against Gibraltar 

WITH their hopes of qualifying for Euro 2024 already hanging by a thread, the Republic of Ireland will play Gibraltar this evening at the AVIVA Stadium just three days after losing 2-1 to Greece in Athens.

All the pressure will be on Stephen Kenny to get a statement win, which is a fruitless task as the country are expected to beat one of the lowest ranked teams on the continent.

This was supposed to be a weekend that saw Ireland assert themselves as one of the challengers for second place in the group, which would have qualified the team for their first major tournament since Euro 2016.

Instead, Ireland got humbled in the Greek capital as they were pinned into their own half for most of the game.

Gavin Bazunu was the only reason they didn’t lose by more than one goal as he made a collection of good saves, especially during a period that saw Greece take nine corners in ten minutes.

The pick of the bunch was pure reflex as Bazunu changed position to deal with a close range shot from Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The good work was undone by a VAR check that showed Callum O’Dowda handle the ball and a penalty was given to Greece.

Tasos Bakasetas put this straight down the middle and the home side went a goal up in the 15th minute.

The equaliser was something to behold as Will Smallbone sent in a corner and Evan Ferguson flicked this on.

Nathan Collins connected with the ball at the back post and turned in the equaliser, with Ireland behind for just 12 minutes.

John Egan of Republic of Ireland during the UEFA EURO 2024 Championship qualifying group B match between Greece and Republic of Ireland at the OPAP Arena in Athens, Greece. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

That was it. Ireland’s night ended after they brought on Mikey Johnston for Adam Idah and the team went 3-4-2-1, a slight change to the usual 3-5-2.

Their first act as unit was to defend, and this led to Giorgos Masouras beating O’Dowda and scoring what turned out to be the decisive goal in Athens.

Gavin Bazunu, who was voted Man of the Match, summed up the night and the feelings towards Monday with a short sentence delivered to RTÉ as he collected his Man of the Match award after the full-time whistle.

“It hurts a lot right now but we have another important game coming and we have to look forward to that,” he said.

The loss has ripped open old wounds like the future of Kenny and what has been achieved during his tenure as manager. Liam Brady added to the discourse by saying ‘we haven’t got the players’ in the RTÉ studio.

That’s just two of the loudest voices in the current collective conversation that is consuming the Irish football community, with the quietest at the back wondering why Michael Obafemi and Dara O’Shea weren’t starting.

None of this will matter on Monday, unless Gibraltar pull off one of the biggest ever upsets and win in Dublin.

The small nation is known to cause problems, they almost got a draw against Ireland during the Euro 2020 qualifiers at home in March 2019.

Instead, Gibraltar were left feeling red faced as Jeff Hendrick’s second half goal decided the game.

The country of just over 32,500 people has been improving. They only lost 3-0 to France last Friday, and they were narrowly beaten by Georgia last year in the UEFA Nations League.

Every game has the potential for an upset. Ireland learned this the hard way during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers as Luxemburg, a country with a similar population to Cork city and county, won 1-0 at the AVIVA Stadium.

That could be taken as one of those behind closed doors results that seemed endemic across Europe during the pandemic, but those flat performances are starting to become a habit under Kenny. It persists like the team conceding goals from outside the box, an issue that has been well covered over the last 12 months.

What should the fans expect? The last time Ireland played Gibraltar in Dublin it was a laboured 2-0 win, and Robbie Brady took some attention away from the performance by scoring in injury time.

Monday isn’t about getting a result and getting the three points. It’s about making a concrete statement in front of the home fans. Ireland have to win and win well, not just for the goal difference, but to make a genuine statement of intent.

Qualification in a group with France and the Netherlands was always going to be tricky. Ireland can at least put their destiny into their own hands.