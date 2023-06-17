Cork City need to go on a shopping spree to avoid relegation

DESPITE their recent impressive form, judging Cork City’s season overall has been underwhelming.

It was never going to be an easy campaign for the Rebel Army. City had spent two seasons outside of the top-tier, and many probably underestimated the difference in standard between the First and Premier Division. I always said, and still believe, that finishing anywhere above ninth in the table would be success for City.

Some criticised my lack of optimism because of just how big a club City are. Yes the Leesiders are one of the biggest clubs in the country, but unfortunately that does not mean they have the best team.

I have been surprised by them this year, by just how poor they were at the beginning of the season, and by how good they have been the last number of weeks. I did expect them to struggle at the start of the season, but I did not envision they would be as bad as they were.

Not only were they getting beat but there were games I was thinking ‘they don’t have a hope of survival’ such was the standard of performance, most notably the UCD game, in which City lost 1-0 to the Students, a defeat that was UCD’s only victory this campaign. The players at times looked like they had no idea of what they were doing on the pitch.

It appeared there was no real plan to how they played. It looked like a team of individuals.

St Pat's Chris Forrester with Matt Healy of Cork City. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

For these reasons, the team have surprised me in recent weeks with their turnaround in form. I would never have imagined that City would win four games on the spin after those early season performances. One thing you cannot question about the side at the moment is their collectivism and their understanding of what is required of them when they go onto the pitch.

Their organisation, especially without the ball, has been excellent and key to their success. They have been braver on the ball, by looking to play out from the back more. They can improve offensively because they seem heavily reliant on counter-attacks, and lack a bit of creativity, again this could be down to the fact that they are focused on getting things right defensively first.

Richie Holland made no secret that City will be in the market for players when the transfer window opens in July. How many players City want, remains to be seen. Apart from signing Matt Healy permanently, I would like to see City add at least another three players to the team: a goalkeeper, a left-back/wing-back, and a striker.

July is always a difficult time to bring in players. Clubs might look to the UK clubs to perhaps bring in loan players but I would be hesitant when it comes to what sort of players you bring in on loan from the UK. Some players view such a move as a little holiday rather than going to help the team. They underestimate the league and are only joining on loan because they were told by their parent club to do so rather than actually wanting to.

If you are getting players on loan from the UK, ideally they are players that would have played in the league before. Over this, I think it might be worth City seeing if they could get David Harrington back on loan. The goalkeeper is only recovering from injury and will need to play games. He would be desperate to help the club stay in the Premier Division, as he has played for City before and is a fan of the club.

I do feel left-back/wing-back is an area City need to strengthen. They have lacked a natural left footer in that position all season, and although John O’Donovan has impressed me recently, I do feel they could do with a more experienced player in that position to help them avoid relegation.

A striker needs to be on City’s shopping list. Playing two upfront and having only three strikers in the squad is not enough, they at least need to add another. Cian Murphy is a direct replacement for Tunde Owolabi, as they have similar traits but what happens if Ruairi Keating gets injured?

City do not have a direct replacement. Whoever comes in, one thing for sure is City need to add at least another three to four players in order for them to avoid relegation.