Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 13:50

Five-star Douglas into Quinn Cup semi final with big win over Riverstown

Douglas Hall who defeated Riverstown in the CWSSL Steve Quinn Cup recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Howard Crowdy

Riverstown 0 

Douglas Hall 5

DOUGLAS Hall advanced to the Steve Quinn Cup semi-final following a comfortable away win over Riverstown which was played at the GACA Grounds in Riverstown.

This was the second time that Douglas Hall had defeated Riverstown this season as they continued their impressive win rate in both the league and cup competitions.

It was all Hall in the first half as they got in behind the Riverstown defence on numerous occasions. Their first chance came in the third minute when Maggie Duncliffe’s 35-yard free was parried away by Claire O’Donoghue in the Riverstown goal, who had to react quick to save from Kaia Lacey as well seconds later.

The Riverstown keeper had a particularly busy time in an effort in keeping her team in the game, but in the 19th minute, the visitors took the lead when a corner from the far side was flicked in at the post by Aoibhe Noonan for the opening score of the game.

Two additional goals in the space of five minutes put the result beyond the reach of Riverstown – the first coming in the 25th minute when the ball fell to Noonan right on the edge of the area who turned and fired the ball into the far corner followed by Ciara Desmond’s long-range effort which bounced in front of the keeper.

Riverstown attempted to get back into the game but were facing an uphill battle, with efforts from Alannah O’Kelly Lynch and Charley Moore being blocked in the penalty area. They managed to win their first corner in the 38th minute, which was duly cleared.

In the second half, Douglas Hall keeper Tracey Kelly managed to gather the ball ahead of Riverstown’s Roisin O’Brien while at the other end, a defensive error almost let in Noonan, who put her effort wide.

Douglas Hall could have added another couple of goals if not for Claire O’Donoghue in the Riverstown goal and her defence who managed to block goal-bound efforts from the Douglas Hall forwards.

Douglas Hall added a fourth goal from Noonan with a low shot from the far side in the 67th minute and almost added another shortly after only to be cleared off the line. 

Riverstown started to press forward in the final stages of the game with their best chance falling to Reidin O’Shea whose effort was blocked by Tracey Kelly in the Douglas Hall goal right on the edge of the area.

The visitors continued to come forward, Jade Fox’s effort blocked by substitute keeper Shannon Morrissey but they managed to add a fifth a minute before the final whistle courtesy of Lacey to round off a job well done for the present league leaders.

RIVERSTOWN: Claire O’Donoghue, Jess O’Leary, Faye Lonergan, Liona Crowley, Leidia O’Shea, Charley Moore, Shannon Morrissey, Alannah O’Kelly Lynch, Caoimhe Mulcahy, Julia Devlin, Megan Neary, Roisin O’Brien, Roisin Carey.

DOUGLAS HALL: Tracey Kelly, Ciara Desmond, Kadie Lambe, Emma McCarthy, Carissa Murphy, Nathalie O’Brien, Maggie Duncliffe, Rebecca Walsh, Kaia Lacey, Alison O’Connell, Aoibe Noonan, Jade Fox, Claire Cooney, Sarah Dawe.

Referee: Declan Fogarty

<p>Hula Hoops Women's Paudie O'Connor Cup semi-final at Neptune Stadium; Singleton SuperValu Brunell vs Fr Mathews.</p>

