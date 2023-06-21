Skibbereen man honoured to captain Cork Masters football team

THE Cork Masters football team are well placed after completing their first instalment of games in this year’s football championship.

The Rebels started this year’s campaign with successive wins against Clare and Waterford respectively before they succumbed to a defeat against Kerry in their last game. They now face three big games in July which will determine their fate.

Cork Masters captain Flor Crowley admitted they weren’t at their best against their local rivals in their last game which was played in Fossa.

“We had a bit of a hiccup against Kerry. We weren’t at our best and didn’t play to our full potential on the day. Kerry were the better team. We conceded soft goals. We are still in a good position however as we won our first two games against Clare and Waterford. We defeated Waterford by two points after a good game, while the lads who came off the bench against Clare were a big help and enabled us to win that game well,” he said.

Flor Crowley in action for the Cork Masters football team.

24 counties are participating in this year’s Masters tournament which is split into two different groups and based largely along geographical lines. Cork are scheduled to play a total of six group games with their next game fixed for the weekend of July 8/9 said Flor.

“The fixture makers schedule all the teams from the same geographical region. We have three games now to play in July. We are scheduled to play Laois, Westmeath and then Limerick in our final game. If we win all those games we could qualify for the A final. The top four teams play in the A final. There is also a B and a C final. If we win our final three games we would be there or thereabouts. At the moment Galway and Tyrone are top of the table having won all of their three games. There are nine other teams on four points so July is the moving month for us.”

Cork is taking part in the over-40s competition for the third consecutive year and this represents Flor’s second year representing the Cork Masters team. Flor who hails from Skibbereen said he was thrilled to join up with the Rebel Masters.

“I saw a message on Twitter about social football last year. I saw that the training sessions were on in the city where I am now based so I decided to join in. It suited me to go and it is great to play competitive football against players the same age as you. There is the added incentive of playing against former senior inter-county players and also playing alongside former Cork senior inter-county players such as Nicholas Murphy, John Miskella and Jim O’Donoghue. Hopefully, next year again we will have more former senior inter-county players.

“A player has to be over 40 to play and they can have played at any level for their club. We have players in their sixties on our panel and we have players who have just turned 40.

"Kerry were very strong. They had Aidan O’Mahony and William Kirby and a few more very strong players. Aidan O’Mahony was marking Nicholas Murphy so the two of them were rolling back the years. We have a big panel but we will need it for the three games in July as there could be injuries and there will be players going away on holidays so we will need everyone,” he added.

The Cork Masters are guided by a strong management team which comprises Sean Horgan from Shamrocks, Cormac O’Reilly from Clyda Rovers, Mark O’Sullivan from Ballygarvan and Rob Stuart from Rochesown. Flor paid tribute to the backroom team.

“The management team is very good. We are training much harder this year. It has gone up another level. Cormac O’Reilly a young student is training us. We are doing a lot of fitness training. We are training twice a week.

"We train every Tuesday night and on a Saturday either in the morning or afternoon. We train mainly on the UCC Farm grounds or in the Mardyke. We are lucky with our facilities."

"It is getting very professional. We are putting more effort in this year, but all the other teams are also stepping it up. The fitness levels are very decent. The County Board have been very generous with the gear. We have all the Cork kit. Our main sponsor Eirdata is giving us good sponsorship."

“It is all about getting the balance right,” said the captain.

“The standard is good and the competition is taken seriously.

"We are still having the craic and it is very enjoyable. The football is very open and attack-centred."

"There is no real negative football. We are a bit too old to be covering back and doing defensive work. Rolling substitutions are used which is needed. The games are played over 60 minutes.”

The former O’Donovan Rossa senior footballer said he was honoured to be chosen to captain the Cork Masters football team this year.

“It is a massive honour. It is nice to represent the club. I didn’t expect it. My only hope at the start of the year was to make the starting team and that is still my only hope.

"The competition for places is very strong as we have a big panel. It is an honour for the club, my family and I to captain the Cork Masters.”