Ballincollig's last gasp winner secures win over St Finbarr's 

Ballincollig 2-6 St Finbarr’s 0-11

BALLINCOLLIG’S last-second score ensured a crucial Division 1 Football League win over a St Finbarr’s side who finished with 12 men on Thursday evening. The hosts worked hard for a result that could now ensure their survival in Division 1.

In a thrilling game of football, Ballincollig’s clinical shooting made the difference, as they converted eight of their 11 shots, while the Barrs only managed to score 11 from 24 attempts.

Ballincollig opened the scoring with Ciaran Buckley’s curling effort, but Reese McInerney replied with a free. Liam O’Connell started superbly for the Village bringing energy, and his early score came as a result of his blistering pace and work rate.

The visitors eventually got going, raising three unanswered white flags through Colm Barrett, Bill O’Connell and McInerney.

Ballincollig replied with green though, as Buckley made a great run down the wing past Billy Hennessy, before passing to Sean Kiely, who laid it off to Dara Dorgan. The full-forward palmed it into the net in the 18th minute.

St Finbarr’s retook the lead when McInerney split the posts twice, but Darren Murphy drew level just before the half-time break.

The first score of the second period came from Denis O’Brien, as the Barrs half-forward pointed from range in the 38th minute.

Ballincollig's Liam O'Connell was key to the win. Picture: Denis Boyle

Another McInerney free put the visitors up two, but like in the first half, the Village replied with a goal. After making a great run, Dara Dorgan played it to the running Darren Murphy, who finished coolly into the bottom corner.

Barrs replied with a point from Michael Shields, before the teams traded scores, meaning it remained level after 45 minutes.

Both sides fought desperately to get ahead, but a 58th minute black card saw the visitors reduced to 14. Frank Down got a crucial score a minute later, putting Ballincollig in front. The hosts got everyone behind the ball, and St Finbarr’s went hunting.

Colm Scully passed the ball to John Barrett, who scored what looked to be the winning goal in additional time, but he was in the square. The ensuing protests saw Shields see red and Eoin Comyns black, but the visitors did level it in the 64th minute from a free.

Almost 40 seconds later, Ballincollig went up the other end, and a point from Kiely saw them snatch the win in dramatic fashion.

Scorers for Ballincollig: D Murphy: 1-1 (0-1 f), D Dorgan 1-0, C Buckley, L O’Connell, P O’Neill, F Down, S Kiely 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: R McInerney 0-6 (0-5 f), C Barrett 0-2 (0-1 f), B O’Connell (m), D O’Brien, M Shields 0-1 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: J Gibbons; N Galvin, L Jennings, S O’Donoghue; J O’Connor, F Down, B Dore; P O’Neill, S Kiely; C Sheehan, L O’Connell, C Buckley; M Oldham, D Dorgan, D Murphy.

Sub: S O’Neill for Sheehan (h-t).

ST FINBARR’S: J Kerins; B Hennessy, S Ryan, C McCarthy; B O’Connell, A O’Connor, C Scully; L Hannigan, D Quinn; D O’Brien, C O’Sullivan, C Barrett; J Barrett, E McGreevey, R McInerney.

Subs: D Byrne for McCarthy, C Lyons for O’Connell, M Sheilds for O’Sullivan, C Keane for Kerins (all h-t), E Comyns for Hannigan (44).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).