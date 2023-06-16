Cork v Mayo: Rebels opt for same starting 15

The Cork senior football management have gone with an unchanged team for Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC round-robin clash with Mayo at TUS Gaelic Grounds (2pm).

Ahead of the clash in Limerick, Cork’s main injury concerns surrounded Conor Corbett and Tommy Walsh. As a result, John Cleary and his selectors have been able to go with the same 15 while Corbett and Walsh are both able to take their places on the bench, replacing Kevin Flahive and Blake Murphy.

It’s Cork’s first meeting with Mayo since 2017, when the Connacht side won a round-four All-Ireland qualifier tie after extra time. With the westerners also successful in the 2011 All-Ireland quarter-final and 2014 semi-final against Cork, the last victory for the Rebels in this fixture came in a 2002 quarter-final.

The top team in each group after this weekend will automatically progress to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, while the second-placed teams face the sides finishing third in preliminary quarter-finals.

Mayo go into the game top of Group 1 with four points, having won away to Kerry and at home to Louth, while Cork and Kerry are both on two points and Louth have yet to register.

Kerry take on Louth at MW Hire O’Moore Park in Portlaoise at the same time as the Cork-Mayo game.

Wins for Mayo and Kerry – strong favourites in the respective games – would have Kevin McStay’s side top of the table, Jack O’Connor’s second and Cork third with Louth out. If Cork were to win and so Kerry did too, then the top three sides would all have four points, with scoring difference coming into play.

Mickey Harte’s Louth side must beat the Kingdom to have any chance of advancing to the preliminary quarter-final stage. If they were to do that and Cork beat Mayo, the Rebels would top the table with Mayo second, Louth third and Kerry bottom and eliminated on the head-to-head ruling.

Louth and Mayo wins would see Mayo top and Cork, Kerry and Louth tied on two points with second, third and fourth determined by scoring difference.

While the fact that three teams progress from each group to the knockout stages mean that 24 games are eliminating just four teams, the format does mean that there is still a lot up for grabs going into this weekend.

In Group 2, Galway lead the way on four points with Armagh and Tyrone on two each while Westmeath have lost both their games. Galway face Armagh in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday with Tyrone taking on Westmeath in Cavan, both games at 4pm.

Group 3 has had draws in two of its four games so far, meaning that Roscommon and Dublin are tied at the top on three points while Kildare and Sligo have a point each. Kingspan Breffni is the venue for Dublin v Sligo at 1.45pm – preceding the Tyrone-Westmeath match – while Roscommon take on Kildare in Tullamore at the same time.

The final two games in Group 4 take place this evening. While Clare are the only county already eliminated, it means that there are a lot of possibilities in terms of the finishing order of Monaghan, Derry and Donegal, who currently have three, three and two points respectively.

Derry take on Clare in Longford while Omagh is the venue for the Monaghan-Donegal clash, both matches with a throw-in time of 6pm.

The Tailteann Cup quarter-finals also take place this weekend, with three matches down for decision today. Limerick face Laois at 3pm, Meath host Wexford at 4pm and Cavan welcome Down at 5.15pm while tomorrow sees Antrim take on Carlow at 1pm.

CORK (All-Ireland SFC v Mayo): Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers); Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty), Rory Maguire (Castlehaven), Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers); Luke Fahy (Ballincollig), Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree), Mattie Taylor (Mallow); Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s); Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh), Ruairí Deane (Bantry Blues), Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); Seán Powter (Douglas), Brian Hurley (Castlehaven), Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary).

Subs: Patrick Doyle (Knocknagree), Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty), Tommy Walsh (Kanturk), Paul Walsh (Kanturk), Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree), Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers), John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers), Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s), Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys).