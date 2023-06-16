The Longshot: Ireland look to a Ferguson future

AND SO the Evan Ferguson show moves to Athens.

That’s not right, surely.

The young fella is still only 18 and could still be sitting his Leaving Cert if he wasn’t a gifted footballer.

However, Ireland’s next decade could hinge on how the young Meath man develops as a striker.

Will he be even half as good as many of us think he can be? It’s a good thing to be able to ponder at least.

Stephen Kenny’s men carry zero points into their first-ever competitive fixture with Greece following the promising home defeat to World Cup finalists France.

On that night it took a fine strike from Benjamin Pavard and a stunning save from Nathan Collins’ header by the French goalie Mike Maignan to deny us a point.

Greece have two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five matches.

Their wins came in a 3-1 victory against Northern Ireland back in September and a 0-3 win over Gibraltar in their opening qualifier in March.

The second of their two draws came in their most recent fixture at home against Lithuania where they drew 0-0 and before that they were held to a 2-2 away draw against Malta back in November (who Ireland beat 1-0 the same month over there).

Their lone loss from their last five outings came against Hungary back in November when they lost 2-1. In the last edition of the Nations League, Greece took the first position in its group and thus won promotion to the B division.

The Greeks somehow won Euro 2004 (surprising even their own players) and are looking to qualify for the competition for the first time since their quarter-final appearance in 2012 under manager Gus Poyet, the Uruguayan former Chelsea player.

Ireland and Greece have only played three times, all friendlies, with us losing in 2000 and 2012 and drawing 0-0 in 2002.

It’s essential we get at least a point here and we should try to get even more against a side that we sit three points ahead of in an admittedly misleading World ranking points.

Gibraltar on Monday at home should be an easy victory, but after that there is a double header away to France and home to Holland in September.

Greece are favourites here and can be backed at 6/5. Ireland are the 14/5 underdogs and the draw is 11/5.

Our bright Brighton prospect is 3/1 to score in Athens and 15/2 to score first.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has been in decent form for Atlanta United since his move from Celtic. He has scored 10 goals in nine starts and is looking to add to his total of just two international goals for Greece at 11/5 and 11/2 to score first.

Mikey Johnson is 12/1 to score first. Trotting off the bench three months ago at Lansdowne, the young Scot ran the Latvians ragged before smashing the post, which allowed Cork’s Chiedozie Ogbene (out injured unfortunately after playing so well against France) finish the rebound to secure a face-saving 3-2 win.

Space a premium on Stanley

THE not very aptly named Las Vegas Golden Knights were crowned the North American ice hockey champions during the week. Is it a play on words? Referring to great nights on the strip? Who knows.

I am always disappointed about the lack of wintry vibes ice hockey club names have in the US and Canada. For instance, the Vegas side beat the Florida Panthers in the playoffs final.

Outside the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Colorado Avalanche, you have none.

Calgary are the Flames for some reason. Fire being the arch-nemesis of the surface the game is played on.

The gigantic Stanley Cup trophy that the winners receive is so big because it includes the names of the winning teams and all their players.

Albeit the engravers have made a few mistakes, with the Toronto Maple Leafs being spelled “Leaes” in 1963, the Boston Bruins spelled “BQSTQN” 1972, and the New York Islanders becoming the “Ilanders” in 1981.

So getting to space concerns: Will the already too big trophy keep getting bigger?

No. When the bottom of the five silver bands on the base is filled, the band on top is removed and a new blank one is placed on the bottom, so an unlucky 13 teams are removed every 13 years.

The first time the Stanley Cup was fully engraved was in 1991.

At the time, the NHL decided to start replacing the bottom band rather than simply adding on to the Cup and making it any more unwieldy.

More blooming experimentation would drive a cow up the wall

IT’S BLOOMSDAY and Ireland are playing Greece in a first-ever competitive outing on a football field.

Ireland’s most famous writer James Joyce’s most famous book is named after Ulysses, one of the greatest heroes to emerge neath the Attic sky, alongside other such luminaries as Hercules, Achilles, Alexander and Otto Rehhagel.

Ulysses was better known on home soil as Odysseus and for his decade-long haphazard journey across Europe, a bit similar to Nicolas Anelka.

Joyce famously used the scaffolding of that odyssey to frame his modern masterpiece.

Most readers are said to begin the novel but fail to finish it, so to go against the grain I bought a second-hand copy recently and read the final page and decided I’ll never tempt myself to turn to page one, so I can claim to have finished it but never managed to start it.

The main issue would-be readers struggle with is the ‘stream of consciousness’ style attributed to some of the protagonists.

This literary device is a sort of interior monologue that tries to capture a character’s thought processes.

Have I explained that OK? No?

OK, let’s have an example.

(If this is as bad as I fear it will be, remember my only Joycean input has been Portrait of an Artist when I was 16, Dubliners a couple of years later and that single half page of his great book.)

...Stately and plump around the middle, Dick Milligan stood on the sideline, his tracksuit half off, ready to come on at any moment.

Stephen Deadloss had just scythed down opposition playmaker Larry Blumenthal, living up to his nickname ‘Chiseller’.

Larry’s wife was screaming her head off at the ref to send off the young central defender.

The tackle was very late, admitted Milligan to himself, but he couldn’t help thinking some of the midfielder’s showboating antics meant he was due a few studs.

Red flashed.

He’d give him an earful afterwards and he wouldn’t be the only one.

Michael Furey still hadn’t turned up after he’d texted to say that the weather was holding him up on his drive to the pitch, which Milligan wasn’t buying.

A lack of other subs meant Dick would have to tog off.

It was still 0-0 but they’d been dominating up to this point and other than Finnegan’s weak effort to punch the ball clear from a corner, there had been little danger around their goalmouth.

Milligan had been player-manager at Gabriel’s for just two months but this was the first time he’d have to test his hamstrings...

A knock comes to the door. Opened, it reveals a young man with a clipboard.

- Hi I wonder if I could have a moment of your time?

- No. I’m working.

- Could I ask you who your energy provider is?

- I don’t know, my wife deals with that.

- Could you let me know when she’ll be home so I can call back?

- She left me for a better man.

Slam.

The stream begins to flow again...

Millgan took his place a few feet from the centre circle and gazed across the snotgreen surface that lay ahead...

The phone rings.

It’s the sports editor.

- Haven’t we discussed these offbeat pieces before? Readers just don’t get them.

- But I thought you said if we put them way down here at the bottom of the page, it was OK the odd time?

- Yes, if it’s someway related to sports.

- But this has a football theme and the Joyce angle is topical.

- But none of it makes even the slightest bit of sense and I’m worried it will alienate the very few readers you already have.

- So should I just delete it all and start again?

- Yes.

- Are you driving? You shouldn’t be on the phone.

- I have you on bluetooth.

- Do you see anything ahead of you in the distance.

- Oh my god! There’s a moocow coming down along the road.

- There. So can I keep what I have already typed in?