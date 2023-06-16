The Longshot: Ireland look to a Ferguson future

THE not very aptly named Las Vegas Golden Knights were crowned the North American ice hockey champions during the week. Is it a play on words? Referring to great nights on the strip? Who knows.
I am always disappointed about the lack of wintry vibes ice hockey club names have in the US and Canada. For instance, the Vegas side beat the Florida Panthers in the playoffs final.
Outside the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Colorado Avalanche, you have none.
Calgary are the Flames for some reason. Fire being the arch-nemesis of the surface the game is played on.
The gigantic Stanley Cup trophy that the winners receive is so big because it includes the names of the winning teams and all their players.
Albeit the engravers have made a few mistakes, with the Toronto Maple Leafs being spelled “Leaes” in 1963, the Boston Bruins spelled “BQSTQN” 1972, and the New York Islanders becoming the “Ilanders” in 1981.
So getting to space concerns: Will the already too big trophy keep getting bigger?
No. When the bottom of the five silver bands on the base is filled, the band on top is removed and a new blank one is placed on the bottom, so an unlucky 13 teams are removed every 13 years.
The first time the Stanley Cup was fully engraved was in 1991.
At the time, the NHL decided to start replacing the bottom band rather than simply adding on to the Cup and making it any more unwieldy.
IT’S BLOOMSDAY and Ireland are playing Greece in a first-ever competitive outing on a football field.
Ireland’s most famous writer James Joyce’s most famous book is named after Ulysses, one of the greatest heroes to emerge neath the Attic sky, alongside other such luminaries as Hercules, Achilles, Alexander and Otto Rehhagel.
Ulysses was better known on home soil as Odysseus and for his decade-long haphazard journey across Europe, a bit similar to Nicolas Anelka.
Joyce famously used the scaffolding of that odyssey to frame his modern masterpiece.
Most readers are said to begin the novel but fail to finish it, so to go against the grain I bought a second-hand copy recently and read the final page and decided I’ll never tempt myself to turn to page one, so I can claim to have finished it but never managed to start it.
The main issue would-be readers struggle with is the ‘stream of consciousness’ style attributed to some of the protagonists.
This literary device is a sort of interior monologue that tries to capture a character’s thought processes.
Have I explained that OK? No?
OK, let’s have an example.
(If this is as bad as I fear it will be, remember my only Joycean input has been Portrait of an Artist when I was 16, Dubliners a couple of years later and that single half page of his great book.)
...Stately and plump around the middle, Dick Milligan stood on the sideline, his tracksuit half off, ready to come on at any moment.
Stephen Deadloss had just scythed down opposition playmaker Larry Blumenthal, living up to his nickname ‘Chiseller’.
Larry’s wife was screaming her head off at the ref to send off the young central defender.
The tackle was very late, admitted Milligan to himself, but he couldn’t help thinking some of the midfielder’s showboating antics meant he was due a few studs.
Red flashed.
He’d give him an earful afterwards and he wouldn’t be the only one.
Michael Furey still hadn’t turned up after he’d texted to say that the weather was holding him up on his drive to the pitch, which Milligan wasn’t buying.
A lack of other subs meant Dick would have to tog off.
It was still 0-0 but they’d been dominating up to this point and other than Finnegan’s weak effort to punch the ball clear from a corner, there had been little danger around their goalmouth.
Milligan had been player-manager at Gabriel’s for just two months but this was the first time he’d have to test his hamstrings...
A knock comes to the door. Opened, it reveals a young man with a clipboard.
- Hi I wonder if I could have a moment of your time?
- No. I’m working.
- Could I ask you who your energy provider is?
- I don’t know, my wife deals with that.
- Could you let me know when she’ll be home so I can call back?
- She left me for a better man.
Slam.
The stream begins to flow again...
Millgan took his place a few feet from the centre circle and gazed across the snotgreen surface that lay ahead...
The phone rings.
It’s the sports editor.
- Haven’t we discussed these offbeat pieces before? Readers just don’t get them.
- But I thought you said if we put them way down here at the bottom of the page, it was OK the odd time?
- Yes, if it’s someway related to sports.
- But this has a football theme and the Joyce angle is topical.
- But none of it makes even the slightest bit of sense and I’m worried it will alienate the very few readers you already have.
- So should I just delete it all and start again?
- Yes.
- Are you driving? You shouldn’t be on the phone.
- I have you on bluetooth.
- Do you see anything ahead of you in the distance.
- Oh my god! There’s a moocow coming down along the road.
- There. So can I keep what I have already typed in?