Money talks in our sports

Sportswashing works, and money talks.

Sportswashing is the practice of a controversial company or country using sports sponsorship to improve its reputation.

We saw it last year in Qatar when the country hosted the Fifa 2022 soccer world cup. We saw it when Christiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr on a €200m yearly salary.

And, we saw it when Newcastle United were taken over by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Now, we’re seeing it again now within the sport of golf.

I’m not going to pretend I’m an expert on golf, I’m definitely not. But you don’t have to be an expert to realise something fundamentally wrong is happening in the sport. Last week, out of the blue, it emerged that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) —which is behind the LIV tour — agreed to merge commercial operations under common ownership.

“After two years of disruption and distraction, this is an historic day for the game we all know and love,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said.

“This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.

“We are pleased to move forward, in step with LIV and PIF’s world-class investing experience, and I applaud PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan for his vision and collaborative and forward-thinking approach that is not just a solution to the rift in our game, but also a commitment to taking it to new heights. This will engender a new era in global golf, for the better.”

Joining with Saudi Arabia, a country which discriminates against women and continues to execute people, sounds just peachy.

PIF describes itself as a global and domestic investor. It is “one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, PIF is a key driver of Saudi Vision 2030”. PIF is under the chairmanship of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He is the person who, the US intelligence community concluded, approved the widely-reported killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Irish golfer Padraig Harrington issued a series of tweets in which he said that he wasn’t surprised the merger happened, just surprised it happened so soon. He also said he didn’t negotiate when asked to join LIV.

Rory McIlroy speaks to the media about the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

He acknowledged that sportswashing is at play. Part of one tweet stated: “Yes this is sports washing and yes unfortunately it proves sports washing works. But maybe one positive, inclusion and trade has shown to improve and change countries involved for the better.”

Going forward, the players rights have to be respected. How will the wages and winnings be divided? Will the players who joined LIV on huge money be paid more than those who didn’t? There are so many unanswered questions.

One player who was unfortunately blindsided by the announcement of the merger was Rory McIlroy. He was one of the biggest opponents to LIV, and now he feels “like a sacrificial lamb”.

“It was a surprise, I knew there had been discussions going on in the background but I didn’t expect it to happen as quickly as it did,” McIlroy said in a press conference ahead of the RBC Canadian Open last week.

He added: “I don’t understand all the intricacies of what’s going on. There is a lot of ambiguity, a lot to still be thrashed out.”

On the aspect of wages McIlroy said he himself hadn’t been offered money to join LIV but felt people who turned down offers should be compensated. The issue is many of these golfers hadn’t taken to money from LIV for the reason of sportswashing. Now, if they want to continue to play the game they love and earn a livelihood, they might have to.

As regards the merger as a whole, it seems that human rights violations are easily set aside by organizations when there is money to be made.