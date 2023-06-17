Cork face Mayo with confidence but the crucial game will be in the next round

For a long time now, everyone has had their say on the Cork footballers, on why they should be doing better, on the reasons why they’re not, and that perennial search for the answers to a list of questions that seem never-ending.

Before they played Louth in their first game of the round robin, Eamonn Fitzmaurice gave a different, but more colourful, take on where Cork seemed to have found themselves at that particular juncture of the season.

The fact that Cork hadn’t won a game by mid-March by then, combined with the nature of previous seasons, must have meant that Cork were low on confidence.

“Cork teams thrive on confidence,” wrote Fitzmaurice in his Irish Examiner column. “A side from the Rebel county without confidence is like a 99 without a flake. It just doesn’t work.”

It hasn’t for a long time but, while the two games they’ve played in the meantime haven’t exactly delivered the type of performances that would fill any squad with massive faith and conviction, those displays have still been highly productive in terms of restoring confidence and rebuilding more self-belief in the group.

Cork had to show something in those matches. They’d had a seven-week break to get a sustained block of work done, both football and physical. They had time to become more comfortable with Kevin Walsh’s style of play and coaching philosophy, something that was always going to be difficult to embed during the spring when so many important league games were coming so thick and fast.

Beating Louth away was always going to be a season-defining match, particularly when it had the potential to be a season-ending game in late May, considering that Cork still had Kerry and Mayo to come in the group.

Cork manager John Cleary. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Getting that win on the board removed much of the pressure for the Kerry match. Cork didn’t win but they still played like a side that believed they could, operating with a level of confidence that Cork didn’t even come close to showing against Clare in the Munster quarter-final.

The big question for Cork now is how far and deep do they really believe they can go in this championship.

It’s fine to be confident but where does the limit of that ambition extend? Can Cork reach an All-Ireland semi-final? If that’s pushing it, what’s the point when Cork reached the last eight last year?

Do they believe that they can push on now to the next level or is that their absolute ceiling? If Cork don’t believe that they can smash through that ceiling, they simply can’t say that this is another step along the developmental ladder.

Of course it’s not that simple, especially when the last 12 is sure to include 10 teams ranked higher in the league than Cork. Can Cork realistically get down to the last four of that group? Even if the draw was kind to them, it would still require Cork producing back-to-back nine-out-of-10 performances against Division 1 sides, which is something Cork haven’t done in years.

TARGETS

Along that pathway, one of the biggest decisions Cork have to ask themselves now is how do they go about their business along that route? Sunday’s game against Mayo looks like another free shot, as the Kerry match effectively was, especially with Kerry almost certain to beat Louth now.

If Cork were to beat Mayo, which is not beyond them, the chances are that Cork would still end up as the third team in the group, as it would come down to scoring difference with three teams more than likely ending up on four points.

If Cork were to win, it would not be by much, and with Kerry a good bet to beat Louth by more than four-five points, Cork will still be realistically looking at an away fixture against either Roscommon, Tyrone or Monaghan next weekend.

So how much do Cork push themselves now – when they don’t really need to – when they’ll need to be absolutely primed for next weekend?

If they go all out against Mayo, they risk injuries and running their tank low for a tricky away game seven days later.

The conundrum for a team like Cork though, is where do you draw the line? Can you even afford to think that way? With Cork trying to build their confidence even more, in another game against another serious All-Ireland contender, there may be more of a risk in backing off than just going all out for the win.

If Cork don’t go hard, and they get a trimming from a side fully intent on winning to ensure top spot and a straight passage to an All-Ireland quarter-final, the confidence Cork have now built up could easily slip away.

Confidence is a precious thing, especially for a team like Cork who have had so many setbacks in recent seasons. They won’t want to risk losing the momentum, or contaminating the positive vibes currently coursing through the group, with a poor showing against Mayo.

BALANCE

So finding the correct balance to ensure Cork give themselves a fighting chance next weekend will act as a huge gauge in showing where this Cork squad really are at the moment.

“A Cork team with confidence,” wrote Fitzmaurice before that Louth game “is a dangerous thing.”

Cork have confidence now, but how they approach, handle and play this game in such a way that they are still in good shape for an upcoming preliminary quarter-final, will show just how confident Cork really are.