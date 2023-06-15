Youth is the key to Erin’s Own’s future in hurling’s top flight

THREE-TIME senior hurling champions Erin’s Own head into the 2023 championship after a mixed league campaign.

However, the team in blue and red tend to perform best when championship arrives, as they have done in each of the past three seasons. The East Cork outfit made it out of their group every year since the change in format in 2020.

Club chairman Tom Aherne remains confident in the club’s chances, despite their league form this year.

"You could argue that we’re in a bit of a transition because you have players who were brilliant in the Erin’s Own jersey, but time is after catching up on a few of them. We might lack a bit of pace now, but there are five or six good minors on the way, and that should make a huge difference."

Though a team that have been tipped for relegation this season, he feels that Erin’s Own still have a little more to give but admits that it won’t be easy.

“We’d hope it will do a bit more than [just survive]. At the moment, we’re suffering from a few injuries as well, but our aim is to make sure that we stay senior until the minors get up to speed at senior level.

Erin's Own's Peter O'Shea has impressed for Christians and the Cork minors. Picture: Larry Cummins

"Oran O’Regan is another fella and he’s on the Cork U20 panel, he played minor for Cork, then you’ve Peter O’Shea as well. We have Finn O’Brien; he played minor for Cork and playing well.

"Last year we were beaten in the Premier 2 Minor final with the last puck of a ball. There’s five or six of that team that will graduate to senior ranks."

Erin’s Own find themselves drawn into Group B with Douglas, Fr O’Neill’s and Charleville.

“We’re looking at it as a ferociously tough group. With the league results, you can’t always get an accurate reflection. But the championship results will show how evenly balanced every team is.

There’s no team lacking for fitness or coaching or anything like that anymore, every team will test you.

"We’re regarding that as a very hard group, we’ll have total respect for every team in that group."

PRESSURE

Manager Martin Bowen has been involved with the club for almost 40 years and has been manager of the side for over seven seasons.

“Like every year I suppose and like everybody else, we’ll be trying to go as far as we can. But every year is different, and the championship is getting more and more competitive.

“The structure is difficult for everybody, one slip up at all and you’re in big trouble. If you lose your first game, you’re under pressure straight away. It’s going to be difficult, and it’s going to be a big challenge for us. We know that. We’ll give it our best shot.

We’ve a lot of players who’ve been around a long time, who have done it year in, year out in Championship. They always seem to produce something out of the bag.

"I’d be hoping they might be able to do it again this year, and while it’s nostalgic and they can’t do it forever, that kind of experience is very valuable in championship hurling. I’m hoping that will be a big asset to us when it comes to the crunch."

Looking at the league, he feels they have learned a lot.

“You’d always be concerned when you’re getting well beaten, and I suppose it’s in everybody’s interest that we try and turn that around as fast as we can.

“We’ve got to be competitive; you have to be at this level. To be very frank about it, in the first two matches we certainly weren’t competitive, and that would be a concern. Against Kanturk, we did much better and probably were unlucky not to win.

“You don’t want to be losing matches at any stage. No manager would say they want to lose matches, so you’d always have a concern when you’re not winning."

Blending in the rookies will be key for the Caherlag club, beyond the current campaign.

“We had some good minor players last year in a minor team that went to a county final, and we’re trying to introduce them and give them a taste of senior hurling, so it’s kind of mix and match at the moment with us.