Ciara O'Sullivan: Galway will be out to prove a point

CORK head to Galway on Saturday night for the opening game of their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football championship campaign.

In the round-robin series they will also face Tipperary two weeks later and with two teams to qualify a winning start should be enough to see them through.

One of the key players for Cork will be Ciara O’Sullivan, one of a small number of players left in the squad with an All-Ireland medal to her name.

She is the last player to captain Cork to All-Ireland glory and have no doubt would love to see current captain, Maire O’Callaghan, walk up the steps to collect the Brendan Martin Cup in July.

But that’s down the road and Ciara and her teammates are not looking beyond the difficult task of taking on Galway in Pearse Stadium at 7.30pm on Saturday night.

The Connacht side had a good league campaign but then will have been disappointed at losing out to Mayo in the provincial decider, a surprise result for many.

Ciara returned to action for Cork this season in their league encounter, which the Rebels lost by 1-15 by 4-4.

It was a game where Cork played well in patches but lost out in the end to what was a strong Galway side on the day.

She is well aware of the tough task that lies ahead on Saturday night, especially with the Tribeswomen having home advantage.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough game but it’s one we are looking forward to. We had a good Munster campaign but we need to park that now,” said Ciara.

“We need to take the positives from it and the learnings, but the celebrating and all that is done and we really are focused now on the Galway game.

From a club and county point of view, we are all too familiar with the players they have and how good they are. “

We need to be ready for them and fully focused on the task ahead on Saturday.”

MOTIVATED

Reflecting on their loss to Mayo and the extra incentive it might give Galway:

“I’d say Galway would have been disappointed with their league final performance against Kerry and then obviously Mayo beating them would have been very disappointing from their point of view.

“So they are going to come out with a point to prove and I think with they are a young, running and fast team it’s going to be important that we are ready for that from the start.

“We’d be hoping that the competitive matches we have had in the Munster championship will stand to us but at the same time they are going to be fresh and that will be a factor in it as well.

In the league game, we got a good few goals but we weren’t keeping the scoreboard ticking over and we were punished for that in the end.

“We sat back a bit and invited Galway on to us. There was a massive wind that day and we couldn’t get out of our own half at times in the second half.

“So there is learning from that and we saw in the Munster final the importance of keeping it ticking over when you are under pressure and we will have to do that on Saturday night if we are to overcome Galway,” concluded Ciara.