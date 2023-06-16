Cork v Down: Rebels must be ruthless in Páirc Uí Chaoimh after Galway loss 

SATURDAY: Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Championship: Cork v Down, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 3pm.

IT'S Cork and Down in round two of the Glen Dimplex All Ireland senior championship in Páirc Uí Chaoimh tomorrow.

It’s a game Cork are expected to win but with so many injuries Cork manager Matthew Twomey and football manager Shane Ronayne are expected to do what they did a few weeks back and take two dual players each as the footballers travel to Galway for an equally important clash.

Cork’s panel is seriously depleted to injuries and to lose their four dual players would be too much of a blow, regardless of the opposition.

You could say that this predicament again gives an opportunity to others to put their hand up but it’s against Kilkenny, Galway, and Tipperary that you need to be doing that, so just how much management will learn from this outing is questionable. But it’s a senior championship game in our home ground that is Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

You have to play what’s in front of you and after Cork’s opening defeat to Galway this is a must-win game, so I expect a vibrant display from the red and white.

Down lost their opening round to Clare, 1-19 to 2-11. They won the All-Ireland intermediate championship in December 2020 and Clonduff Shamrocks won their second All-Ireland intermediate club crown in 2022 so Down aren’t coming to Cork to just fulfill a fixture. They’ll love coming here and are sure to give an animated display.

COMPETING

There is a real sense of pride to be competing at the highest grade now in Down with extremely demanding matches against Cork and Galway.

Player Dearbhla Magee embraces the challenge: "We played Cork in Newry a few years ago and we only lost by six points. Cork and Galway are good teams, but at the same time we will relish the opportunity."

Retaining top-tier status is critical according to Magee.

"It is massive, a few people when we won the intermediate back in 2020, they said we'd go back down. That is what people's instinct was with Down camogie. I think we have proved a point in the last three years, we have remained in senior. That is pivotal for us, staying up."

Key for Down is Sara-Louise Graffin, daughter of football star Ross Carr and captain Niamh Mallon up front and expect a lot of play directed to them.

Down finished second last in a group of six in 2022, with one win, a draw and three defeats, Offaly finishing last. Cork and Down didn’t meet in championship in 2022.

St Catherin's Laura Hayes is currently out injured. Picture: Larry Cummins

Cork still have injuries to Laura Hayes, Orla Cronin, Aishling Egan with the hope that Pamela Mackey will be fit to play the full hour.

It’s important Cork raises the green flag on more than one occasion to get back into the zone of scoring goals, something missing from their make-up of late. Cork needs a high-scoring return here overall.