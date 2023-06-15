Ballincollig and Éire Óg hurlers impress in the league but know championship is what really matters

IN A LEAGUE league where many didn’t give them a chance, Ballincollig ended up getting promoted.

What a league campaign for the Village in the RedFM Division 2 Hurling League, even after losing their first two outings following promotion in 2022.

Danny Dwyer’s side clinched their place in the top flight of the league for the 2024 season with a game to spare following a home win over Courcey Rovers.

Survival was the first objective for the Village before a ball was pucked in anger. The Muskerry club were the only Premier Intermediate outfit in the league as they went up against clubs who have aspirations of winning the Premier SHC title at the end of this season.

Very strong Senior A teams were also in the league and when Ballincollig lost the first two games, a relegation battle looked on the cards.

There was no panic from the Collig, those two defeats were keenly contested. It took a strong last quarter from Glen Rovers to shake off Ballincollig in the opening game and Bride Rovers hung on for a one-point win in the second match.

Both games were at home for Ballincollig.

Since the Bride Rovers defeat, the Collig have put together six wins on the bounce which was enough to gain promotion.

St Finbarr’s defeat away at Bride Rovers in the last game and victory for Ballincollig against Courceys meant the places are set before the last round of fixtures. While Midleton could yet draw level, the head-to-head result means it doesn't matter.

The expectation was that the reigning Premier SHC winners would have enough for the Rathcormac side and that Ballincollig would defeat Courceys, which would have ended up in a last-game shootout between the Barrs and the Village.

Brothers John and Danny Dwyer on the sideline for Ballincollig. Picture: Larry Cummins

The game in Togher on Wednesday evening is now essentially a dead rubber. Had Ger Cunningham’s side taken care of their side of the bargain, a win at home against the Collig would have been enough to finish second behind Glen Rovers.

It’s all immaterial now.

The aim for the Village now is to try and kick on in the championship, the group stages haven’t been kind to them in recent seasons.,failing to make it past that stage since 2020.

IMPRESSIVE

Another Muskerry club enjoying a fine hurling league season is Ballincollig’s near neighbours Éire Óg. The Ovens club sit second in the RedFM Division 3 Hurling League, two points ahead of Newcestown and Blarney heading into the final round of games.

Basically, John Malone’s side need a point in the last game to secure promotion. But that won’t be easy as they make the short trip to face rivals Inniscarra on Sunday.

Whatever happens in the final game it has been an encouraging league campaign for the team in red and yellow. They had a positive start to the league last season before tailing off.

The Mid-Cork club’s ability to stay the course this year will be seen as a step forward. But championship is where clubs are judged and Éire Óg will be looking to make an impact.