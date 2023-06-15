Cork v Mayo: Three key battles that will decide the clash in the Gaelic Grounds

CORK travel to the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday to face Mayo in the final round of the All-Ireland group stage, looking for their first victory over the Connacht men since their quarter-final win in 2002, in a game that could well decide who tops Group 1.

Here we look at the three match-ups that are likely to go a long way toward deciding the outcome.

Brian O’Driscoll v Pádraig O’Hora

Expect these two to be looking forward to locking horns in Limerick, in what is likely to be an extremely physical battle between the pair.

O’Driscoll will have to try and curb O’Hora’s runs from deep, as a lot of Mayo’s attacks stem from lung-bursting runs from their speedy half backline, and with Lee Keegan retired and with Oisin Mullin now plying his trade with Geelong, O’Hora is extremely important to Kevin McStay’s side, so it goes without saying that Cork must limit his influence.

O’Hora did not play in the Connacht championship defeat to Roscommon but was back for the victory over Kerry in Killarney where he notched a crucial point to help his side to a famous five-point triumph.

At the same time, O’Driscoll can pin the Ballina man back if he can produce a similar display to the one he registered against Louth, when he scored 1-1 in Cork’s 1-17 to 1-19 win, as a repeat would go a long way towards putting Cork in a winning position.

Colm O’Callaghan v Matthew Ruane

Ruane has scored in all three of Mayo’s games to date, with the 2021 All-Star expected to chip in on the scoreboard, contribute to their build-up play, while being integral to ensuring that Mayo win primary possession too.

With that in mind the 6' 4" Castlebar midfielder's battle with O’Callaghan, particularly on Cork’s kick-outs, will be crucial to the outcome of this game.

Midfielder Colm O'Callaghan under pressure from Clare defender Cian O'Dea. Picture: Larry Cummins.

The Éire Óg man has been instrumental in terms of ensuring Cork win enough of their own ball, with his fielding of Micheál Aodh Martin’s kick-outs against Louth in Pairc Tailteann in Round 1 being key to Cork’s win there.

He will have to do similar, against a more highly-rated opponent, if Cork are going to prevail on Sunday.

Kevin O’Donovan v Ryan O’Donoghue:

O’Donoghue is Mayo’s top scorer so far in the championship, although his 10-point total in three matches is hardly All-Star level.

One of the features of Mayo’s campaign to date has been how they have spread the scoring throughout their side, as opposed to relying on one or two principal attackers.

This is illustrated by the fact that they had eight different scorers against Roscommon, eleven against Kerry and nine against Louth.

O’Donovan came on in the 21st minute against Louth to replace the injured Sean Meehan and did a good job in shackling Paudie Clifford in the last round against Kerry.

Kevin O'Donovan looking to block the breaking Killian Spillane, Kerry. Picture: Dan Linehan

He will have to do the same on Sunday with O’Donoghue, while also making his usual marauding runs forward to set up Cork attacks at the other end.